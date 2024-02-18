Review 3: "Viral Proteins Activate PARIS-Mediated tRNA Degradation and Viral tRNAs Rescue Infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: Burman, Belukhina, Depardieu, et al describe a model for the mechanism of phage defense provided by the PARIS system along with a structure of the AriA-AriB complex. The authors show that six AriA ATPase and three AriB TOPRIM nuclease subunits form a complex, with each AriA dimer binding an AriB monomer. The authors convincingly show that the presence of the T7 phage protein Ocr, a known trigger of PARIS, induces the release of AriB from AriA, and the free AriB is an active nuclease that cleaves tRNALys and leads to translational arrest. The authors also describe two new trigger proteins for the PARIS system encoded by T5, that are, like Ocr, negatively charged proteins. T5 encodes these triggers along with a tRNALys that is resistant to cleavage by AriB, which allows T5 to overcome PARIS-mediated restriction despite encoding activating proteins. Overall, the model being proposed is well-support by the data that is presented. There are a few areas that, while currently supported by the available data, could be more explicitly tested using techniques already established within this work: