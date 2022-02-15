Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 15, 2022

Review of "Severity, criticality, and fatality of the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant"

Reviewer: Waasila Jassat (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Waasila Jassat
Published onMar 15, 2022
This Pub is a Review of
Severity, criticality, and fatality of the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant
by Laith J. Abu-Raddad, Hiam Chemaitelly, Houssein H. Ayoub, Hadi M. Yassine, Fatiha M. Benslimane, Hebah A. Al Khatib, Patrick Tang, Mohammad R. Hasan, Peter Coyle, Sawsan AlMukdad, Zaina Al Kanaani, Einas Al Kuwari, Andrew Jeremijenko, Anvar Hassan Kaleeckal, Ali Nizar Latif, Riyazuddin Mohammad Shaik, Hanan F. Abdul Rahim, Gheyath K. Nasrallah, Mohamed Ghaith Al Kuwari, Adeel A. Butt, Hamad Eid Al Romaihi, Mohamed H. Al-Thani, Abdullatif Al Khal, and Roberto Bertollini
  dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractSeverity (acute-care hospitalization), criticality (ICU hospitalization), and fatality of SARS-CoV-2 Beta (B.1.351) variant was investigated through case-control studies applied to complete national cohorts of infection, disease, and death cases in Qatar. Compared to Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant, odds of progressing to severe disease were 1.24-fold (95% CI: 1.11-1.39) higher for Beta. Odds of progressing to critical disease were 1.49-fold (95% CI: 1.13-1.97) higher. Odds of COVID-19 death were 1.57-fold (95% CI: 1.03-2.43) higher. Findings highlight risks to healthcare systems, particularly to intensive care facilities and resources, with increased circulation of Beta.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Waasila Jassat) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below.


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
by Waasila Jassat
  • Published on Mar 15, 2022
  rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewer: Waasila Jassat (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) | 📘📘📘📘📘

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
