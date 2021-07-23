Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 23, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152"

Reviewers: Nathaniel Roy Landau (NYU Langone Medical Center) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Ran Taube (Ben-Gurion University of the Negev) |📘📘📘📘📘• Daniele Focosi (Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Pisana) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Nathaniel Roy Landau, Ran Taube, and Daniele Focosi
Published onAug 23, 2021
Reviews of "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152
by Pragya D. Yadav, Gajanan N. Sapkal, Raches Ella, Rima R. Sahay, Dimpal A Nyayanit, Deepak Y. Patil, Gururaj Deshpande, Anita M. Shete, Nivedita Gupta, V. Krishna Mohan, Priya Abraham, Samiran Panda, and Balram Bhargava
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractRecently, multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants have been detected across the globe. The recent emergence of B.1.617 lineage has created serious public health problem in India. The high transmissibility was observed with this lineage which has led to daily increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Apparently, the sub-lineage B.1.617.2 has slowly dominated the other variants including B1617.1, B.617.3 and B.1.1.7. With this, World Health Organization has described B.1.617.2 as variant of concern. Besides this, variant of concern B.1.351 has been also reported from India, known to showreducedefficacyfor many approved vaccines. With the increasing threat of the SARS-CoV-2 variants, it is imperative to assess the efficacy of the currently available vaccines against these variants. Here, we have evaluated the neutralization potential of sera collected from COVID-19 recovered cases (n=20) and vaccinees with two doses of BBV152 (n=17) against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 compared to the prototype B.1 (D614G) variant.The finding of the study demonstrated a reduction in neutralization titers with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases(3.3-fold and 4.6-fold) and BBV152 vaccinees (3. 0 and 2.7 fold) against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 respectively.Although, there is reduction in neutralization titer, the whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (BBV152) demonstrates protective response against VOC B.1351 and B.1.617.2.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This paper presents reliable findings about the efficacy of BBV152 against VOCs B.1351 and B.1.617.2. Although the reviewers agree on the urgency and relevance of this paper they raised concerns about undisclosed affiliations of the authors and the sample size used in the study.

Reviewer 1 (Nathaniel Roy Landau) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ran Taube) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 3 (Daniele Focosi) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 3
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152"
Review 1: "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152"
by Nathaniel Roy Landau
  • Published on Aug 23, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This paper presents reliable findings about the efficacy of BBV152 against VOCs B.1351 and B.1.617.2. Although the reviewers agree on the urgency and relevance of this paper they raised concerns about undisclosed affiliations of the authors and the sample size used in the study.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152"
Review 2: "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152"
by Ran Taube
  • Published on Aug 23, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This paper presents reliable findings about the efficacy of BBV152 against VOCs B.1351 and B.1.617.2. Although the reviewers agree on the urgency and relevance of this paper they raised concerns about undisclosed affiliations of the authors and the sample size used in the study.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152"
Review 3: "Neutralization against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and vaccinees of BBV152"
by Daniele Focosi
  • Published on Aug 23, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This paper presents reliable findings about the efficacy of BBV152 against VOCs B.1351 and B.1.617.2. Although the reviewers agree on the urgency and relevance of this paper they raised concerns about undisclosed affiliations of the authors and the sample size used in the study.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://guides.co/g/disposable-vape

https://vapegator.newgrounds.com/

https://vapegator.newgrounds.com/news/post/1297980

https://app1.findit.com/roeenfldibykyyy/RightNow/summary-of-manners-and-places-to-smoke-a-vape/82aad332-4fea-4bbf-a4d0-e207ba6e70b8

https://www.theloop.com.au/project/vapecig/portfolio/disposable-vape/451084

https://meadd.com/vapecig/72462058

https://grow.tribe.so/post/news-of-vape-regulation-in-china-6308733430eeb3a5174685a8

https://tybbhopal.tribe.so/post/news-of-vape-regulation-in-china-6308734530eeb346c14685b5

https://grow.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://tybbhopal.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://musicschool.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://musicschool.tribe.so/post/are-electronic-cigarettes-harmless-630e072b08ddc1b15d7517c7

https://opensea.io/ecigator

https://www.livebinders.com/b/3249612

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=8c419caa-064e-44f3-a8d9-575f569927fd

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=b6a10d00-cfe1-4f51-ba44-2491d66c274e

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=5a9cc993-9907-4091-b71c-6cd40875e4ba

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=30fe5ffe-988e-4ed4-80a8-ea28a6962a2f

https://codepen.io/vapecig/pen/BarXddj

http://ubl.xml.org/blog/vapecig

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/how_to_choose_an_electronic_cigarette

https://create.piktochart.com/output/afda729ab2a2-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes

https://www.edocr.com/user/vapecig

https://www.edocr.com/v/67b0erom/vapecig/how-to-choose-an-electronic-cigarette

https://www.edocr.com/v/2glrnzdj/vapecig/what-is-vape

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/do-youngsters-in-the-uk-vape

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/types-of-starter-kit-devices

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/a-beginner-s-guide-to-disposable-vapes

https://vape.static.app/

https://vapeecig.statuspage.io/

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/is-it-safer-to-vape-with-a-disposable-370

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/what-is-the-most-popular-disposable-852

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/what-are-top-5-disposable-vapes-1346

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/are-there-toxic-metals-in-disposable-1928

http://vapenew.e-monsite.com/

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/37068033/how-to-choose-an-e-cigarette

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/37067971/what-makes-a-good-cosmetic-e-cigarette

https://vapecig.bsite.net/

http://vapelife.atwebpages.com/

https://vape-life.my-free.website/

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159519/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159518/where-can-i-purchase-pod-type-vape

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159517/what-is-a-pod-type-of-vape

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/blog

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/advantages-and-disadvantages-of-the-pod-type-vape

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/what-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend-

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item-

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185791/the-design-and-mechanism-of-electronic-cigarettes

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185789/smoking-cessation-using-e-cigarettes-as-well-as-research

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185787/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/2022/11/15/how-to-choose-a-disposable-vape/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/2022/11/30/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended/

https://china-vape-manufacturer.jimdosite.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/differences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-information-about-harm-from-vaping-is-a-lie/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-difference-between-shisha-and-vape/

https://sites.google.com/view/vapeecig/home

https://sites.google.com/view/vapeecig/what-is

https://vape-ecig.yolasite.com/minors/

https://ameblo.jp/vapecig/

https://ameblo.jp/vapecig/entry-12777111038.html

https://vapeall.godaddysites.com/

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/do-youngsters-in-the-uk-vape

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/can-you-legally-vape-in-public-areas-across-the-uk

https://vapeall.company.site/

https://www.dibiz.com/ecigatornew

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with