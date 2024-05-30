Review of "Gene Dysregulation among Virally Suppressed People Living with HIV Links to Non-AIDS Defining Cancer Pathways"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The study compares gene expression profiles in whole blood between people living with HIV (PLWH) on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and non-HIV individuals and identified persistent gene dysregulation in PLWH despite viral suppression. The reviewer points out several limitations, including the constraints of whole-blood transcriptomics, the absence of clinical phenotyping, and the relevance of integrating heritability data to "inflammatory" diseases. Overall, the reviewer advises a cautious interpretation of the findings' biological and clinical relevance.

Reviewer 1 (Johannes N…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.