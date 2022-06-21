Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jul 21, 2022DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 requires acidic pH to infect cells"

Reviewers: Francisco Sobrino (Center for Molecular Biology Severo Ochoa) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Andreas Herrmann (Freie Universität Berlin) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Francisco Sobrino and Andreas Herrmann
Published onJul 21, 2022
Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 requires acidic pH to infect cells"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 requires acidic pH to infect cells
by Alex J.B. Kreutzberger, Anwesha Sanyal, Anand Saminathan, Louis-Marie Bloyet, Spencer Stumpf, Zhuoming Liu, Ravi Ojha, Markku T. Patjas, Ahmed Geneid, Gustavo Scanavachi, Catherine A. Doyle, Elliott Somerville, Ricardo Bango Da Cunha Correira, Giuseppe Di Caprio, Sanna Toppila-Salmi, Antti Mäkitie, Volker Kiessling, Olli Vapalahti, Sean P.J. Whelan, Giuseppe Balistreri, and Tom Kirchhausen
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTSARS-CoV-2 cell entry starts with membrane attachment and ends with spike-protein (S) catalyzed membrane fusion depending on two cleavage steps, one usually by furin in producing cells and the second by TMPRSS2 on target cells. Endosomal cathepsins can carry out both. Using real-time 3D single virion tracking, we show fusion and genome penetration requires virion exposure to an acidic milieu of pH 6.2-6.8, even when furin and TMPRSS2 cleavages have occurred. We detect the sequential steps of S1-fragment dissociation, fusion, and content release from the cell surface in TMPRRS2 overexpressing cells only when exposed to acidic pH. We define a key role of an acidic environment for successful infection, found in endosomal compartments and at the surface of TMPRSS2 expressing cells in the acidic milieu of the nasal cavity.Significance StatementInfection by SARS-CoV-2 depends upon the S large spike protein decorating the virions and is responsible for receptor engagement and subsequent fusion of viral and cellular membranes allowing release of virion contents into the cell. Using new single particle imaging tools, to visualize and track the successive steps from virion attachment to fusion, combined with chemical and genetic perturbations of the cells, we provide the first direct evidence for the cellular uptake routes of productive infection in multiple cell types and their dependence on proteolysis of S by cell surface or endosomal proteases. We show that fusion and content release always require the acidic environment from endosomes, preceded by liberation of the S1 fragment which depends on ACE2 receptor engagement.One sentence summaryDetailed molecular snapshots of the productive infectious entry pathway of SARS-CoV-2 into cells

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This paper investigates the role of acidic environments in cells for SARS-CoV-2 infection susceptibility using 3D single virion tracking microscopy. Reviewers find the study reliable but emphasize the need to validate the observations for the entry of authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Reviewer 1 (Francisco Sobrino) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Andreas Hermann) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: ""SARS-CoV-2 requires acidic pH to infect cells"
Review 1: ""SARS-CoV-2 requires acidic pH to infect cells"
by Francisco Sobrino
  • Published on Jul 21, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This paper investigates the role of acidic environments in cells for SARS-CoV-2 infection susceptibility using 3D single virion tracking microscopy. Reviewers find the study reliable but emphasize the need to validate the observations for the entry of authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 requires acidic pH to infect cells"
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 requires acidic pH to infect cells"
by Andreas Herrmann
  • Published on Jul 21, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This paper investigates the role of acidic environments in cells for SARS-CoV-2 infection susceptibility using 3D single virion tracking microscopy. Reviewers find the study reliable but emphasize the need to validate the observations for the entry of authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
Bryce Wo:

https://userpages.umbc.edu/~jianwu/is651/programs/ch11/magpie/scripts/magpie_debug.php?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wiscon-tech.com

https://authors.lib.utah.edu/2017/03/20/b1/#comment-46236

https://uwb.ds.lib.uw.edu/supportallstudents/latino-students/our-mission-latino-community-fund-of-washington/#comment-30959

https://lis5472.cci.fsu.edu/sp17/group3/collections/show/22#comment-83076

#VALUE!

http://sites.gsu.edu/jsalters2/5-community-stakeholders/comment-page-72/#comment-94996

http://sites.gsu.edu/jsalters2/2-state-policy-analysis/comment-page-43/#comment-94998

https://sites.gsu.edu/kherring6/2016/02/10/how-to-enable-comments-on-your-blog-site/comment-page-163/#comment-140408

https://sites.gsu.edu/kherring6/2016/01/24/derive/comment-page-3/#comment-140570

http://paredezlab.biology.washington.edu/news/bills-pnas-paper-on-giardia-cytokinesis-is-out-the-beautiful-illustration-our-working-model-was-drawn-by-former-undergraduate-researcher-andrew-shelton

http://paredezlab.biology.washington.edu/news/finally-a-website#comments

http://paredezlab.biology.washington.edu/news/jana-and-elizabeths-study-of-how-giardia-rac-regulates-the-encystation-process-is-now-publisehd#comments

http://paredezlab.biology.washington.edu/news/congratulations-to-kelly-and-bill-for-successfully-defending-their-theses#comments

http://km.mis.nsysu.edu.tw/~n974020028/blog?node=000000005&tag=8

https://spcep.cuhk.edu.hk/logo/#comment-4640

https://spcep.cuhk.edu.hk/logo/#comment-4641

https://spcep.cuhk.edu.hk/logo/#comment-4642

https://spcep.cuhk.edu.hk/logo/#comment-1794

https://spcep.cuhk.edu.hk/logo/#comment-1791

https://inspire.host.dartmouth.edu/stories-by-topic/reflection/i-am-the-dream-of-those-who-believed/#comment-1419

https://inspire.host.dartmouth.edu/stories-by-topic/reflection/food-friends-and-dartmouth/#comment

https://inspire.host.dartmouth.edu/stories-by-topic/reflection/reframing-a-loss/#comment-1422

https://inspire.host.dartmouth.edu/stories-by-topic/reflection/oh-the-places-youll-go/#comment-1423

https://inspire.host.dartmouth.edu/stories-by-topic/reflection/my-guru-simi-chopra-mehta/#comment-1424

https://blog.nus.edu.sg/cdtkdr/technology-in-pedagogy/

https://blog.nus.edu.sg/cdtkdr/luminus-hacks/

https://blog.nus.edu.sg/cdtkdr/about/

https://wikis.nyu.edu/display/facultysymposium2015/Shredder+machine?src=contextnavchildmode

https://wikis.nyu.edu/display/facultysymposium2015/RDF+Shredder+and+SRF+Shredder

https://wikis.nyu.edu/display/facultysymposium2015/Recycling+machine

https://buzz.strayer.edu/latest-posts/5-things-to-know-about-online-education/attachment/banner-slide-10/#comment-544609

https://buzz.strayer.edu/latest-posts/5-things-to-know-about-online-education/attachment/banner-slide-10/#comment-562875

https://buzz.strayer.edu/latest-posts/5-things-to-know-about-online-education/attachment/banner-slide-10/#comment-767758

https://buzz.strayer.edu/latest-posts/5-things-to-know-about-online-education/attachment/banner-slide-10/#comment-767762

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-458441

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-438612

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-438616

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-438619

https://elearning.pwste.edu.pl/courses/ochrona-wlasnosci-intelektualnej/#comment-438626

Vape Factory:

http://sgm.controlminero.gob.ec/web/vapecig/home?p_p_id=33

http://sgm.controlminero.gob.ec/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-should-i-choose-for-my-first-electronic-cigarette

http://sgm.controlminero.gob.ec/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/is-it-true-that-smoking-and-e-cigarettes-are-bad-for-arthritis-?

http://sgm.controlminero.gob.ec/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/health-hazards-posed-by-new-tobacco

https://mapman.gabipd.org/web/anastassia/home/-/message_boards/message/222984

https://mapman.gabipd.org/web/anastassia/home/-/message_boards/message/222992

https://mapman.gabipd.org/web/anastassia/home/-/message_boards/message/222999

https://mapman.gabipd.org/web/anastassia/home/-/message_boards/message/223006

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home/-/blogs/advantages-and-disadvantages-of-the-pod-type-vape

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home/-/blogs/recommended-pod-type-vape

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home/-/blogs/what-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home/-/blogs/5-disposable-vapes-recommended

https://caxman.boc-group.eu/web/vapecig/home

https://caxman.boc-group.eu/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-brands-are-recommended-for-vape-beginners-

https://caxman.boc-group.eu/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vape-brands-recommended-for-vape-beginners

https://www.laonsw.net/web/vapecig

https://www.laonsw.net/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes

https://www.kooymantracking.com/web/vapecig

https://www.kooymantracking.com/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/which-electronic-cigarette-vape-is-better

https://www.kooymantracking.com/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vape-brand-recommendations

https://s100.ust21.kr/web/vapecig

https://s100.ust21.kr/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vape-brand-recommendations

https://s100.ust21.kr/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/which-electronic-cigarette-vape-is-better

https://sensornet.lepida.it/web/vapecig/home

https://sensornet.lepida.it/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/which-electronic-vape-for-cigarettes-is-superior

https://sensornet.lepida.it/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vape-brand-recommendations

https://www.syracuseultimate.org/web/vapecig

https://www.syracuseultimate.org/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/which-electronic-vape-for-cigarettes-is-superior

https://www.syracuseultimate.org/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-brands-are-recommended-for-vape-beginners

https://www.ehu.eus/eu/web/miguelsanchezmazaskatedra/foro/-/message_boards/message/41903570

https://www.ehu.eus/eu/web/miguelsanchezmazaskatedra/foro/-/message_boards/message/41904114

https://business.go.tz/web/rashid.ndimbo/~/86020/home/-/message_boards/message/27805080

https://business.go.tz/web/rashid.ndimbo/~/86020/home/-/message_boards/message/27805152

https://business.go.tz/web/rashid.ndimbo/~/86020/home/-/message_boards/message/27805192

https://business.go.tz/web/rashid.ndimbo/~/86020/home/-/message_boards/category/27805166

http://www.scientix.eu/es_ES/web/scientix-cop-4/topic-1/-/message_boards/message/1310427

http://www.scientix.eu/es_ES/web/scientix-cop-4/topic-1/-/message_boards/message/1310435

http://1to1.eun.org/web/acer/work-area/-/wiki/Main/What+is+the+recommended+vape+brands/pop_up

http://1to1.eun.org/web/acer/work-area/-/wiki/Main/Explosive+e-cigarettes+and+vapes/maximized

https://liferay.enaikoon.de/web/vapecig

https://liferay.enaikoon.de/web/vapecig/home/-/wiki/Main/How+to+travel+with+a+disposable+vape

http://www.tsv-unterthuerheim.de/web/vapecig/home

http://www.tsv-unterthuerheim.de/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/how-long-does-a-disposable-vape-pen-la-1

http://www.tsv-unterthuerheim.de/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/how-can-i-charge-a-disposable-vape-pen

http://opr.provincia.caserta.it/web/vapecig

http://opr.provincia.caserta.it/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-disposable-vape-lasts-the-longest

http://opr.provincia.caserta.it/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vaping-vs-smoking-is-vaping-bad-for-you-

https://nmmc.imtrac.in/web/vapecig/home

https://nmmc.imtrac.in/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-is-the-best-disposable-vape

https://nmmc.imtrac.in/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-makes-prefilled-disposable-vape-different

https://topgradeapp.com/zh/lesson/the-rise-of-disposable-vapes-a-convenient-solution-or-an-environmental-disaster

https://topgradeapp.com/zh/lesson/exploring-the-pros-and-cons-of-disposable-vapes

https://topgradeapp.com/zh/lesson/understanding-the-health-risks-of-disposable-vapes

https://boosty.to/vapelife/posts/0dc771b0-5994-49ab-a78a-5a149bcf4f5a

https://boosty.to/vapelife/posts/9916b93f-3857-42f4-9c36-4a359b273abb

https://boosty.to/vapelife

https://k12.instructure.com/eportfolios/295556

https://k12.instructure.com/courses/930642/pages/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item

https://k12.instructure.com/courses/930642/pages/where-can-i-purchase-pod-type-vape

https://uws-ce.instructure.com/eportfolios/14146

https://hhi.instructure.com/courses/29901/pages/how-do-you-use-a-pod-vape

https://hhi.instructure.com/courses/29901/pages/what-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/Vapefactory

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/Disposablevape

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/Podvape

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/Puffs

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/SkinCare

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with