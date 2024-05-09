Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jun 09, 2024DOI

Review 3: "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"

The reviewers found the evidence and study results to be strong and significant, respectively. However, they note the need for clarification and corrections.

by Ibrahim Lamine
Published onJun 09, 2024
Review 3: "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or artesunate-amodiaquine combined with single low-dose primaquine to reduce Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission in Ouélessébougou, Mali: a five-arm, phase 2, single-blind, randomised clinical trial
Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or artesunate-amodiaquine combined with single low-dose primaquine to reduce Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission in Ouélessébougou, Mali: a five-arm, phase 2, single-blind, randomised clinical trial
by Almahamoudou Mahamar, Leen N Vanheer, Merel J Smit, Koualy Sanogo, Youssouf Sinaba, Sidi M. Niambele, Makonon Diallo, Oumar M Dicko, Richard S. Diarra, Seydina O Maguiraga, Ahamadou Youssouf, Adama Sacko, Sekouba Keita, Siaka Samake, Adama Dembele, Karina Teelen, Yahia Dicko, Sekou F. Traore, Arjen Dondorp, Chris Drakeley, William Stone, and Alassane Dicko
  • Published on Feb 24, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Summary Background Triple artemisinin-based combination therapies, such as artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine, can delay the spread of antimalarial drug resistance; artesunate-amodiaquine is widely used for uncomplicated Plasmodium falciparum malaria. We aimed to determine the efficacy of artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine and artesunate-amodiaquine with and without single low-dose primaquine for reducing gametocyte carriage and transmission to mosquitoes.Methods We conducted a five-arm, single-blind, phase 2, randomised clinical trial at the Ouélessébougou Clinical Research Unit of the Malaria Research and Training Centre of the University of Sciences, Techniques and Technologies of Bamako (Bamako, Mali). Eligible participants aged 10-50 years, with asymptomatic P. falciparum microscopy-detected gametocyte carriage, were randomised (1:1:1:1:1) to receive either artemether-lumefantrine, artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine, artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine plus primaquine, artesunate-amodiaquine, or artesunate-amodiaquine plus primaquine. Treatment allocation was computer randomised and concealed to all study staff other than the trial pharmacist. The primary outcome was the within-person percentage reduction in mosquito infection rate at 48 hours after treatment initiation compared to pre-treatment, assessed by direct membrane feeding assay. Data were analysed per protocol. This study is registered with ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT05550909.Findings Between Oct 16 and Dec 28, 2022, 1249 individuals were screened for eligibility, 100 of which were enrolled and randomly assigned to one of five treatment groups (n=20 per group). Before treatment, 61 (61%) of 100 participants were infectious to mosquitoes, with a median of 7·3% (IQR 3·2-23·5) of mosquitoes becoming infected. Among infectious individuals, the median percentage reduction in mosquito infection rate between pre-treatment and 2 days post-treatment was 100% (IQR 100-100) in the artemether-lumefantrine (p=0·0018), artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine (p=0·0018), and artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine plus primaquine (p=0·0009) treatment groups. In the artesunate-amodiaquine group the median percent reduction in mosquito infection rate was only 31·67% (IQR -10·9-100, p=0·1927), whereas there was 100% reduction in the artesunate-amodiaquine plus primaquine group (p=0·0009). At day 2, 10% (2/20) of participants in the artemether-lumefantrine group, 11% (2/19) in the artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine group, and 75% (15/20) in the artesunate-amodiaquine group infected any number of mosquitoes whilst no infected mosquitoes were observed at this time-point in the primaquine arms. No serious adverse events occurred.Interpretation These data support the effectiveness of artemether-lumefantrine alone or as part of triple combination therapy for preventing nearly all human-mosquito malaria parasite transmission within 48 hours. In contrast, substantial transmission was observed following treatment with artesunate-amodiaquine. The addition of a single low-dose of primaquine blocks transmission to mosquitoes rapidly regardless of schizonticide.Funding Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: Cette étude est un essai clinique randomisé à cinq bras qui compare l'efficacité des combinaisons thérapeutiques suivantes : AL versus AL-ASAQ, versus AL-ASAQ plus Primaquine versus ASAQ versus ASAQ plus Primaquine. Le but étant d'analyse la réduction du portage gamétocytaire et d'interrompre la transmission.

Cette étude est originale car après la bithérapie des combinaisons thérapeutiques à base d’artémisinine, elle aborde le concept de trithérapie antipaludique comme dans le cadre de la prise en charge des personnes vivant avec le VIH et la tuberculose. Mieux au-delà de la question de la prise en charge, elle cherche à tacler la transmission qui constitue le pont entre le vecteur et l’hôte.

Sur la base de la méthodologie utilisée (Randomisation, traitement à l’aveugle) et des résultats obtenus (Réduction significative de la transmission du groupe AL et du rôle que joue la Primaquine dans cette interruption) cette étude offre un niveau de preuve très élevé.

En effet, les essais cliniques randomisés et à l’aveugle sont les études qui offrent le niveau de preuve le plus élevé dans les études individuelles. Seules les revues de la littérature et les méta-analyses offrent meilleurs résultats à cause de la taille d’échantillon et de l’aspect multicentrique.

Le suivi de la gamétocytémie 48 h après le traitement et la technique de gorgement direct transmembranaire des moustiques permettent d’apprécier objectivement l’infectivité et la transmission.

Toutefois, cette étude a porté chez des sujets de 10 à 50 : Pourquoi n’a telle pas été conduite chez des sujets plus jeunes de 10 à 15 ans afin de réduire l’impact de l’immunité dans l’appréciation du portage gamétocytaire ? En effet, comme vous le savez, ce sont les multiples expositions aux piqûres de moustiques qui développent la prémunition, le contrôle des épisodes palustres et la réduction de la sévérité des crises palustres. La plupart des études sur le portage parasitaire se font chez les enfants de moins 9 ans qui est l’âge limite à partir duquel, les enfants sont plus exposés et développent leur prémunition, leur bouclier contre le Plasmodium. On pourrait se demander si ces réductions de la gamétocytémie pourraient être attribuées exclusivement à l’efficacité des médicaments dans l’interruption de la transmission ?

La taille d’échantillon qui est de 100 pour les cinq bras soit 20 personnes par bras. Pourquoi ce choix réducteur ? L’OMS recommande dans les études d’efficacité thérapeutiques au moins 50 ou 80 par bras.

Les résultats observés sont très importants en particulier :

  • Réduction de la gamétocytomie et de la transmission après l’administration,

  • L’absence des évènements indésirables au cours de cette étude

  • L’espoir qu’offre la Primaquine en association avec d’autres combinaisons thérapeutiques à base d’artémisinine

Conclusion : Pour toutes les raisons évoquées plus haut, cette étude peut être publiée sans aucune réserve.

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"
Review 1: "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"
Review 1: "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"
by Jörg Möhrle
  • Published on Jun 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers found the evidence and study results to be strong and significant, respectively. However, they note the need for clarification and corrections.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"
Review 2: "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"
Review 2: "Artemether-lumefantrine-amodiaquine or Artesunate-amodiaquine Combined with Single Low-dose Primaquine to Reduce Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Transmission in Ouelessebougou, Mali: A Five-arm, Phase 2, Single-blind, Randomised Clinical Trial"
by Milijaona Randrianarivelojosia
  • Published on Jun 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers found the evidence and study results to be strong and significant, respectively. However, they note the need for clarification and corrections.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with