Review 1: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

The long-term storage of RNA vaccines without freezing at -80°C is very challenging. The present study shows the long-term retention of a lyophilized RNA vaccine immunogenicity after storage at refrigerated and ambient temperatures. Although a similar article was published recently with similar conclusions (Muramatsu et al, Mol Ther, Feb 2022), the present study offers the advantage to investigate self-amplifying RNA (rather than mRNA) encoding SARS-CoV2 antigen (rather than influenza virus antigen). In my opinion, the current work merits being published as the results contain valuable information and constitute a major step forward in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a general remark, I think that the experimental work is impressive, the text reads well, and the conclusions are adequate; however, the presentation of the data would benefit from additional work. For example, many results show comparison after prime and boost immunization; I think that it would be more robust if individual mice were represented by individual symbols (in Figure 2A for example). The statistical values are randomly displayed in the figures (although this is obvious, it would make figure 2B better if significance was shown between saRNA and control vector). Finally, very few experimental details are provided in the Figure legends—more details are needed.

More specific comments: