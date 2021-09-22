Review 1: "Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in medical staffs with a history of allergy"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

• The manuscript’s findings are subject to significant bias such as selection/responder bias (I am not sure percentage of the sample submitted surveys) and confounding (only univariate analyses are performed and the increased adverse reactions health care workers with an allergic history may be due to other factors, such as sex or condition).

Regarding the former bias, the size of the population is also useful to consider whether or not anaphylaxis should have been observed (on the order of 2.5 to 250 per million doses).

Regarding the latter bias, findings are potentially overstated as the statistical approach was not taken.



•The adverse effects studied are all nonallergic, not immune-mediated adverse effects (injection site reactions, headache, myalgia, arthralgia). Thus, it is not clear why the results considered the history of allergy as the exposure status in these individuals, with adverse effects as the observed outcome. I suppose this potential relation might be worth studying, but it does not seem like a manuscript's coherent focus.



•There are few studies on adverse reactions after mRNA vaccination that contain prior allergy history data. These data reports may be helpful for broader side effects/safety studies. I would not recommend this preprint in its current form; however, there is potential for the manuscript, with a significant revision in focus and approach. The research has somewhat unique data that is potentially complete. Although, they do not state how many received the survey (the research only includes the number of individuals who completed it).



•The writing could use additional effort to improve upon clarity. The literature review is inadequate.



