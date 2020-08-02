Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Sep 02, 2020DOI

Review 2: "Immunoreactive peptide maps of SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses"

This study presents a microarray-based screen that identifies immunoreactive peptide fragments recognized by antibodies present in COVID19+ patients. The primary findings are reliable; however, extrapolating these findings to other analytical approaches require validation.

by Nicolas Winssinger, Lluc Farrera-Soler, Jean-Pierre Daguer, and Sofia Barluenga
Published onSep 02, 2020
Review 2: "Immunoreactive peptide maps of SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Immunoreactive peptide maps of SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses
Immunoreactive peptide maps of SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses
by Nischay Mishra, Xi Huang, Shreyas Joshi, Cheng Guo, James Ng, Riddhi Thakkar, Yongjian Wu, Xin Dong, Qianlin Li, Richard Pinapati, Eric Sullivan, Adrian Caciula, Rafal Tokarz, Thomas Briese, Jiahai Lu, and W. Ian Lipkin
  • Published on Aug 14, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Serodiagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection is impeded by immunological cross-reactivity to the human coronaviruses (HCoV) SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV, OC43, 229E, HKU1, and NL63. Here we report the identification of humoral immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and other HCoV peptides that can be used to detect asymptomatic, mild and, severe SARS-CoV-2 infections, and may enable the discovery of biomarkers for immunity following infection or vaccination.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

The manuscript by Mirshra et al reports a large peptide microarray to map the antibody response (IgM and IgG) at two different time points (10-13 and 24-35 days days post infection) across three SARS CoV-2 patient groups: sever disease, mild disease, asymptomatic in comparison to healthy patient or patient exposed to other coronaviruses.

The results corroborate earlier findings in terms of immune reactive peptides (1-5).

Claims are very generally supported by the data and the method is robust however, the extrapolation of the microarray data to another analytical format (ELISA, RIA, lateral flow,…) for diagnostics and other public health applications remains to be demonstration. The list of linear epitopes is actionable without reservation for further assay development.

1. C. M. Poh, G. Carissimo, B. Wang. et al. Two linear epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that elicit neutralising antibodies in COVID-19 patients. Nat Commun 11, 2806 (2020).
2. L Farrera, J.-P. Daguer, S. Barluenga, et al. Identification of immunodominant linear epitopes from SARS-CoV-2 patient plasma. medRxiv 2020.06.15.20131391
3. Y. Li, M. Ma, Q. Lei et al. Linear epitope landscape of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein constructed from 1,051 COVID-19 patients medRxiv 2020.07.13.20152587.
4. H. Wang, X. Hou, X. Wu, et al. SARS-CoV-2 proteome microarray for mapping COVID-19 antibody interactions at amino acid resolution bioRxiv 2020.03.26.994756
5. B.-Z. Zhang, Y.-F. Hu, L.-L. Chen et al. Mapping the Immunodominance Landscape of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein for the Design of Vaccines against COVID-19. bioRxiv 2020.04.23.056853

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Immunoreactive peptide maps of SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses"
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with