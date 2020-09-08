Review 1: "Demographic Differences in US Adult Intentions to Receive a Potential Coronavirus Vaccine and Implications for Ongoing Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The paper is based on pre-existing data that the author did not collect, and as always with secondary analyses, there are limitations that the author cannot do anything about. Nevertheless, the author has done a great job at analysing the dataset with a particular focus on trying to draw out similarities/differences between people who say they’ll definitely get the COVID vaccine, those who say they’ll definitely not get the vaccine, and then unsure or hesitant group in the middle. Obviously, asking hypothetical questions about a hypothetical vaccine has its drawbacks in terms of ‘actual’ policy relevance, but the author acknowledges this and sets up analyses which will hopefully help policy makers work out which groups might require different types of support and education, and what kinds of information might be required in which groups. So in this way, a potentially useful paper. There are the beginnings of a number of early reports and publications more broadly on the binary analysis of who will/not get the vaccine, but this paper distinguishes itself by also importantly focusing on the ‘fence sitters’. I undertake lots of research with parents who are ‘fence sitters’ in terms of vaccination decisions for childhood vaccinations, and its pretty clear that the ‘vaccine hesitant’ groups will have the most ‘bang for the buck’ – so I applaud the author for the paper. The analyses are fine and generally, their explanation should be relatively easy to understand for most readers (often a drawback of some statistics-focused papers).

The Introduction sets up the paper well and draws on some relevant COVID-19 literature. As a researcher in the area of childhood vaccinations, I was surprised to see a complete lack of engagement with that literature – I understand that the data used for analysis does not ask about whether or not they would get a vaccination for their children, but there may well be useful links to draw between the large literature on parental ‘hesitancy’ and the ‘unsure’ people in this paper – in terms of whether these are similar social groups (are people who are hesitant about their children’s vaccinations also hesitant about a potential COVID-19 vaccination? It may be that the empirical question cannot be answered within this paper, but there are certainly future research studies and implications that could be drawn out in this paper. There are also policy directions within the childhood vaccinations literature – might they be similar for this group? For example, a large proportion of ‘hesitant’ parents also engage in ‘natural parenting’, eschew big-pharma, big-food, big-government, big-science etc (across literature in the US, UK, France and Australia at least) which invites ideas about communication the risks and benefits of vaccinations in different ways and through different conduits – might that also be an implication of the findings in this paper? I’m in no way suggesting a focus here – but simply that some of the findings in the childhood vaccination literature (especially the sociological and anthropological literature on this) may be useful in thinking about the implications of the analyses in this paper.

The methods section was good and thorough – were any questions asked in the survey on whether the person is already fully vaccinated, whether they get annual Flu vaccinations, whether their children (if they have any) are vaccinated? If these questions are not asked, then the author could raise this issue for future surveys, since one may assume that previous vaccination behaviour would be a good predictor of future behaviour.

The results are generally well described. One of the variables that predicts differences in vaccination intention is Census Region – for non US readers, the ‘meaning’ of this needs to be explained better. I did not know how to ‘interpret the finding that, for example, people in the Midwest are more likely to say ‘no’ than people in the Northeast – other than simply two different regions in the US, I have no cultural reference for what this means – is it about political differences, social class differences etc? On Page 14, paragraph 2, line 4, I think the word ‘unsure’ should be either ‘yes’ or ‘no’.