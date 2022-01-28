Reviews of "Vaccination for some childhood diseases may impact the outcome of covid-19 infections"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study reports a negative correlation between vaccination against non-coronavirus infectious diseases and COVID-19 death rates for patients diagnosed in high and low-income countries. Reviewers deemed the study potentially informative, but warn of confounding variables.

Reviewer 1 (Masako Kinoshita) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Jagdish Shukla) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

