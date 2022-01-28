Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jan 28, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Vaccination for some childhood diseases may impact the outcome of covid-19 infections"

Masako Kinoshita (Utano National Hospital) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Jagdish Shukla (University of Montana | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Masako Kinoshita and Jagdish Shukla
Published onJan 28, 2022
Reviews of "Vaccination for some childhood diseases may impact the outcome of covid-19 infections"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Vaccination for some childhood diseases may impact the outcome of covid-19 infections
by Irene Gobe, Garesego F Koto, Margaret Mokomane, Kesaobaka Molebatsi, Ishmael Kasvosve, and Modisa S Motswaledi
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractBackgroundCOVID-19 found the world in a state of unpreparedness. While research efforts to develop a vaccine are on-going, others have suggested the use of available vaccines to boost innate immunity.ObjectiveWe analysed three databases: UNICEF Immunization Coverage, Worldometer Corona Virus Updates and World Bank List of Economies to establish the association, if any, between vaccination for various diseases and COVID-19 death rates and recoveries across world economies.ResultsMean percentage death rates were lower in countries that vaccinated for Hepatitis-B birth dose (2.53% vs 3.79%, p = 0.001), Bacille Calmette-Guérin Vaccine (2.93% vs 5.10%, p = 0.025) and Inactivated Polio Vaccine 1st dose (2.8% vs 4.01%, p = 0.022) than those which did not report vaccination. In high income countries, a significant negative correlation with death rates was observed with vaccination for Measles-containing vaccine 2nd dose (r = –0.290, p = 0.032), Rubella-containing vaccine 1st dose (r = –0.325, p = 0.015), Hepatitis B 3rd dose (r = –0.562, p = 3.3 x10−5), Inactivated Polio vaccine 1st dose (r = –0.720, p = 0.008). Inactivated Polio Vaccine 1st dose and Measles-containing vaccine 2nd dose also correlated with better recoveries. In Low Income countries, only Rubella-containing vaccine correlated with lower deaths while Yellow fever vaccine was associated with poorer recoveries.ConclusionOur analysis corroborates the potential benefit of vaccination and warrant further research to explore the rationale for repurposing other vaccines to fight COVID-19.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study reports a negative correlation between vaccination against non-coronavirus infectious diseases and COVID-19 death rates for patients diagnosed in high and low-income countries. Reviewers deemed the study potentially informative, but warn of confounding variables.

Reviewer 1 (Masako Kinoshita) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Jagdish Shukla) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Vaccination for some childhood diseases may impact the outcome of covid-19 infections"
Review 1: "Vaccination for some childhood diseases may impact the outcome of covid-19 infections"
by Masako Kinoshita
  • Published on Jan 28, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study reports a negative correlation between vaccination against non-coronavirus infectious diseases and COVID-19 death rates for patients diagnosed in high and low-income countries. Reviewers deemed the study potentially informative, but warn of confounding variables.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Vaccination for some childhood diseases may impact the outcome of covid-19 infections"
Review 2: "Vaccination for some childhood diseases may impact the outcome of covid-19 infections"
by Jagdish Shukla
  • Published on Jan 28, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study reports a negative correlation between vaccination against non-coronavirus infectious diseases and COVID-19 death rates for patients diagnosed in high and low-income countries. Reviewers deemed the study potentially informative, but warn of confounding variables.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with