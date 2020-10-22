Reviews of "Ultrasensitive and Selective Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Using Thermotropic Liquid Crystals and Image-Based Machine Learning"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This pre-print offers a novel diagnostic platform leveraging iquid crystal-based sensors and a smartphone app to improve PoC reliability. Reviewers found the included claims reliable, but emphasize the work represents a proof-of-concept.

Reviewer 1 (Samuel Lalmuanawma) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Spyridon Kintzios) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

