Reviews of "Ultrasensitive and Selective Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Using Thermotropic Liquid Crystals and Image-Based Machine Learning"

Description
Rapid, robust virus detection techniques with ultrahigh sensitivity and selectivity are required for the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVI
Reviewers: Samuel Lalmuanawma (Mizoram University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Spyridon Kintzios (Agricultural University of Athens) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
To read the original manuscript, click the link above.
Summary of Reviews: This pre-print offers a novel diagnostic platform leveraging iquid crystal-based sensors and a smartphone app to improve PoC reliability. Reviewers found the included claims reliable, but emphasize the work represents a proof-of-concept.
Reviewer 1 (Samuel Lalmuanawma) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviewer 2 (Spyridon Kintzios) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
To read the reviews, click the links below.
This pre-print offers a novel diagnostic platform leveraging iquid crystal-based sensors and a smartphone app to improve PoC reliability. Reviewers found the included claims reliable, but emphasize the work represents a proof-of-concept.
This pre-print offers a novel diagnostic platform leveraging iquid crystal-based sensors and a smartphone app to improve PoC reliability. Reviewers found the included claims reliable, but emphasize the work represents a proof-of-concept.