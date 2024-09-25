Skip to main content
Published on Oct 25, 2024DOI

Review 1: "High-Sensitivity Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis DNA in Tongue Swab Samples"

More studies were recommended for additional comparisons of these methods as well as acquiring samples in real time rather than analyzing archived samples retrospectively.

by Marisa Nielsen
Published onOct 25, 2024
High-sensitivity detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis DNA in tongue swab samples
by Alaina M. Olson, Rachel C. Wood, Kris M. Weigel, Alexander J. Yan, Katherine A. Lochner, Rane B. Dragovich, Angelique K. Luabeya, Paul Yager, Mark Hatherill, and Gerard A. Cangelosi
  • Published on Jul 27, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Tongue swab (TS) sampling combined with qPCR to detect Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) DNA is a promising alternative to sputum testing for tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis. In prior studies, the sensitivity of tongue swabbing has usually been lower than sputum. In this study, we evaluated two strategies to improve sensitivity. In one, centrifugation was used to concentrate tongue dorsum bacteria from 2-mL suspensions eluted from high-capacity foam swab samples. The pellets were resuspended as 500-µL suspensions, and then mechanically lysed prior to dual-target qPCR to detect MTB insertion elements IS6110 and IS1081. Fractionation experiments demonstrated that most of the MTB DNA signal in clinical swab samples (99.22% ± 1.46%) was present in the sedimentable fraction. When applied to archived foam swabs collected from 124 South Africans with presumptive TB, this strategy exhibited 83% sensitivity (71/86) and 100% specificity (38/38) relative to sputum MRS (microbiological reference standard; sputum culture and/or Xpert® Ultra). The second strategy used sequence- specific magnetic capture (SSMaC) to concentrate DNA released from MTB cells. This protocol was evaluated on archived Copan FLOQSwabs® flocked swab samples collected from 128 South African participants with presumptive TB. Material eluted into 500 µL buffer was mechanically lysed. The suspensions were digested by proteinase K, hybridized to biotinylated dual-target oligonucleotide probes, and then concentrated ∼20-fold using magnetic separation. Upon dual-target qPCR testing of concentrates, this strategy exhibited 90% sensitivity (83/92) and 97% specificity (35/36) relative to sputum MRS. These results point the way toward automatable, high-sensitivity methods for detecting MTB DNA in TS.Importance Improved testing for tuberculosis (TB) is needed. Using a more accessible sample type than sputum may enable the detection of more cases, but it is critical that alternative samples be tested appropriately. Here, we describe two new, highly accurate methods for testing tongue swabs for TB DNA.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The manuscript demonstrated that tongue swab sampling followed by MTB qPCR may be used as an alternative to sputum samples (reference standard) for pulmonary TB diagnosis. One limitation of tongue swab samples has been the reported decreased sensitivity as compared to sputum for MTB qPCR assays. In order to overcome this limitation, the authors investigated two distinct sample concentration strategies to use with tongue swabs eluent: centrifugation/sedimentation and a sequence specific magnetic capture (SSMaC) method.

Previous literature has reported sensitivity limitations for the detection of TB from oral swabs, especially when not subjected to pre-PCR processing/concentration. This research builds on previous work by assessing two feasible sample concentration strategies for tongue swabs prior to TB qPCR. Additionally, the authors investigated the use of high-capacity open-cell foam swabs for collection to see if this enabled collection of a higher concentration of MTB bacilli, if present on the tongue. The authors described the methods clearly and with appropriate detail, likely for purposes of reproducibility. They also provided essential information about participant eligibility and study design.

Overall, both methods (foam swabs with sedimentation and SSMaC) exhibited higher sensitivity and specificity than FLOQSwabs that did not undergo sedimentation or SSMaC when compared to sputum samples from the same patients - which supports the stated conclusions of the study. However, I think it is necessary to compare these findings with FLOQSwabs that have been concentrated in the same manner as the foam swabs to confirm that foam swabs are superior to FLOQSwabs. Figure 3 helps readers visualize the claim that foam swabs with sedimentation contained higher concentrations of MTB DNA than those without sedimentation. The tables are visually clear and informative. I would recommend adding additional information in the introduction about associations with HIV and co-infections because Table 7, while interesting, seemed a little out of place.

The strengths of this study were the overall study design and presentation of the results, and potential impact on MTB testing (reducing occupational exposures and ease of sample collection).  Some limitations include the use of only frozen, retrospective samples which may bias results (many samples had high levels of MTB) and lack of clinical information for participants. These limit both the ability to generalize the study population and to predict how this process would work in settings that would use fresh (not frozen) specimens. However, the strengths and potential impact of the study are significant and overshadow these limitations.

In summary, this study supports the use of tongue swabs as an alternative sample type for pulmonary TB testing. The authors provide detailed information on two reportedly accurate and feasible methods of tongue swab sample concentration prior to MTB qPCR, which demonstrated increased sensitivity as compared to sputum samples and swabs that did not undergo concentration.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "High-Sensitivity Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis DNA in Tongue Swab Samples"
Review 2: "High-Sensitivity Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis DNA in Tongue Swab Samples"
Review 2: "High-Sensitivity Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis DNA in Tongue Swab Samples"
by Lucian (Luke) Davis
  • Published on Oct 25, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

More studies were recommended for additional comparisons of these methods as well as acquiring samples in real time rather than analyzing archived samples retrospectively.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
