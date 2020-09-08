Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 08, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Identification of 14 Known Drugs as Inhibitors of the Main Protease of SARS-CoV-2"

This study employs a consensus virtual screening protocol to identify FDA-approved compounds inhibiting the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 (Mpro) and discover a cloverleaf binding pattern common to active compounds. These findings should be considered reliable.

by Alessandro Contini, Rajeev Ahuja, and Pritam Kumar Panda
Published onOct 08, 2020
Identification of 14 Known Drugs as Inhibitors of the Main Protease of SARS-CoV-2
by Mohammad M. Ghahremanpour, Julian Tirado-Rives, Maya Deshmukh, Joseph A. Ippolito, Chun-Hui Zhang, Israel Cabeza de Vaca, Maria-Elena Liosi, Karen S. Anderson, and William L. Jorgensen
  • Published on Aug 28, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Abstract A consensus virtual screening protocol has been applied to ca. 2000 approved drugs to seek inhibitors of the main protease (Mpro) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. 42 drugs emerged as top candidates, and after visual analyses of the predicted structures of their complexes with Mpro, 17 were chosen for evaluation in a kinetic assay for Mpro inhibition. Remarkably 14 of the compounds at 100-μM concentration were found to reduce the enzymatic activity and 5 provided IC50 values below 40 μM: manidipine (4.8 μM), boceprevir (5.4 μM), lercanidipine (16.2 μM), bedaquiline (18.7 μM), and efonidipine (38.5 μM). Structural analyses reveal a common cloverleaf pattern for the binding of the active compounds to the P1, P1’, and P2 pockets of Mpro. Further study of the most active compounds in the context of COVID-19 therapy is warranted, while all of the active compounds may provide a foundation for lead optimization to deliver valuable chemotherapeutics to combat the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented challenge for the pharmaceutical industry and academic scientists, alike. While in most circumstances, novel therapeutics can be developed using a wide range of strategies, the immediate need for effective, safe, and globally-scalable antivirals severely restricts the plausibility of many options. Thus, the research community has turned toward numerous techniques that shorten the bench-to-bedside pipeline, including in silico candidate screening and drug repurposing using FDA-approved chemical libraries. Previously reported studies indicate mixed success; however, our reviewers found promise in a recently unverified study published by Ghahremanpour and colleagues.  If verified, their findings offer (1) a useful strategy for in silico screening of FDA-approved candidate therapeutics, (2) a list of FDA-approved compounds that effectively inhibit Mpro activity, and (3) defining drug-protein binding characteristics useful for lead optimization.

Their study, posted on August 20th, sought to identify FDA-approved small molecules that inhibit Mpro, the main protease of SARS-CoV-2. The authors put forth a consensus molecular docking protocol that effectively identified 42 candidates from a 2000-compound library. Secondary in silico screening further identified the 17 most promising hits, 14 of which exhibited activity against Mpro through wet bench validation. Finally, molecular docking of validated hits revealed a common “cloverleaf” binding pattern that defined the drug-protein interaction.

Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 sought out expert peer reviewers to assess the validity of the authors’ claims. One reviewer felt the manuscript would be more informative if the report included a more rigorous justification for the experimental approach, yet deemed the conclusions drawn from the study Reliable. The second reviewer indicated the study was well-executed and deemed the findings Strong. Additional reviews will be published as they are received. While follow-up studies and further revision should be pursued, the conclusions presented in this pre-print are appropriately drawn, compelling, and potentially useful for those developing therapeutics to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Review 2: "Identification of 14 Known Drugs as Inhibitors of the Main Protease of SARS-CoV-2"
by Rajeev Ahuja and Pritam Kumar Panda
  • Published on Oct 08, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 1: "Identification of 14 Known Drugs as Inhibitors of the Main Protease of SARS-CoV-2"
by Alessandro Contini
  • Published on Oct 08, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
