Review 1: "Mutational signatures in countries affected by SARS-CoV-2: Implications in host-pathogen interactome"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

Major Revisions

The article " Mutational signatures in countries affected by SARS-CoV-2: Implications in host-pathogen interactome" is clear and certainly offers some interesting findings.

The authors, however, recall the viral "quasispecies" model observed mainly among RNA viruses characterized by a high rate of mutation, of which no mention is made. In the quasispecies model a group of related genomes, derived from replication of a single species, changes over time acquiring mutations to respond to a particular stimulus (e.g. an antiviral drug, selection of environmental factors).

Considering a mutation frequency greater than 10%, I would advise the authors not to talk about mutations but rather to focus on genomic variants with possible effects on viral functionality.

The geographical location of the different variants is certainly interesting but it is not considered the possible correlation for example with the rate of contagiousness or symptomatology.

In addition, prediction analysis on the effect of mutations should be implemented with 3D models in order to verify the spatial localization of these mutations.

Surely regions of mutational hotspots have been identified which should be excluded for the production of possible vaccines as well as extremely conserved and specific regions of SARS-Cov2 have been identified.

Minor Revisions

The title does not correspond to the content of the article.

Possible alterations in metabolic pathways are mentioned but are not sufficiently described and the link with the described variants is unclear.

The authors should probably support the detected data with a summary image.

Mutations also do not identify a signature but only a sequence variation due to the evolutionary pressure. (https://doi.org/10.1002/int.22268).

Remove the round bracket on line 40.