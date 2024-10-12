Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical Sciences
Published on Nov 12, 2024DOI

Review of "Leveraging Pre-Vaccination Antibody Titers across Multiple Influenza H3N2 Variants to Forecast the Post-Vaccination Response"

Reviewers: Z Butzin-Dozier (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Zachary Butzin-Dozier
Published onNov 12, 2024
Review of "Leveraging Pre-Vaccination Antibody Titers across Multiple Influenza H3N2 Variants to Forecast the Post-Vaccination Response"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Leveraging Pre-Vaccination Antibody Titers across Multiple Influenza H3N2 Variants to Forecast the Post-Vaccination Response
Leveraging Pre-Vaccination Antibody Titers across Multiple Influenza H3N2 Variants to Forecast the Post-Vaccination Response
by Hannah Stacey, Michael A. Carlock, James D. Allen, Hannah B. Hanley, Shane Crotty, Ted M. Ross, and Tal Einav
  • Published on Aug 03, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Despite decades of research on the influenza virus, we still lack a predictive understanding of how vaccination reshapes each person’s antibody response, which impedes efforts to design better vaccines. Here, we combined fifteen prior H3N2 influenza vaccine studies from 1997-2021, collectively containing 20,000 data points, and demonstrate that a person’s pre-vaccination antibody titers predicts their post-vaccination response. In addition to hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) titers against the vaccine strain, the most predictive pre-vaccination feature is the HAI against historical influenza variants, with smaller predictive power derived from age, sex, BMI, vaccine dose, the date of vaccination, or geographic location. The resulting model predicted future responses even when the vaccine composition changed or a different inactivated vaccine formulation was used. A pre-vaccination feature ‒ the time between peak HAI across recent variants ‒ distinguished large versus small post-vaccination responses with 73% accuracy. As a further test, four vaccine studies were conducted in 2022-2023 spanning two geographic locations and three influenza vaccine types. These datasets formed a blinded prediction challenge, where the computational team only received the pre-vaccination data yet predicted the post-vaccination responses with 2.2-fold error, comparable to the 2-fold intrinsic error of the experimental assay. This approach paves the way to better utilize current influenza vaccines, especially for individuals who exhibit the weakest responses.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates how pre-vaccination antibody levels to influenza, specifically hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) titers against historical influenza H3N2 variants, can predict post-vaccination antibody responses. Using data from historical influenza vaccination studies and machine learning algorithms, the authors have created a predictive model that demonstrates high accuracy across various populations and vaccine types. The review highlighted the strength and validity of the claims in this study noting that the framework provided is highly replicable.

Reviewer 1 (Zachary B…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Leveraging Pre-Vaccination Antibody Titers across Multiple Influenza H3N2 Variants to Forecast the Post-Vaccination Response"
Review 1: "Leveraging Pre-Vaccination Antibody Titers across Multiple Influenza H3N2 Variants to Forecast the Post-Vaccination Response"
by Zachary Butzin-Dozier
  • Published on Nov 12, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The review highlighted the strength and validity of the claims in this study noting that the framework provided is highly replicable.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with