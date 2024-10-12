Review of "Leveraging Pre-Vaccination Antibody Titers across Multiple Influenza H3N2 Variants to Forecast the Post-Vaccination Response"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates how pre-vaccination antibody levels to influenza, specifically hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) titers against historical influenza H3N2 variants, can predict post-vaccination antibody responses. Using data from historical influenza vaccination studies and machine learning algorithms, the authors have created a predictive model that demonstrates high accuracy across various populations and vaccine types. The review highlighted the strength and validity of the claims in this study noting that the framework provided is highly replicable.

Reviewer 1 (Zachary B…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

