Reviews 1: "Viral Sequencing Reveals US Healthcare Personnel Rarely Become Infected with SARS-CoV-2 Through Patient Contact"

Review:

In this study the authors investigated SARS-CoV-2 acquisition of healthcare personnel (HCP) from SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. The investigation of nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 transmission is important to determine which infection prevention and control measures are indicated for the protection of staff and patients.

The authors analysed SARS-CoV-2 strains obtained from 8.2% (96/1,172) of infected HCP between March 2020 to January 2021, 140 patient contacts and 1 household contact by whole genome sequencing. 96 infected HCP were selected from 32 nosocomial clusters. 60.4% of HCP were infected with SARS-CoV-2 strains with a minimum of 2 single nucleotide polymorphisms difference to strains obtained from patients and HCP colleagues indicating likely acquisition outside of the hospital. 10.4% of HCP SARS-CoV-2 sequences were linked to other HCP and 12.5% of HCP sequences were linked to a patient/HCP cluster. Only 4.2% (4/96) could be clearly linked to a SARS-CoV-2 infected patient. 12.5% of HCP infections could not be classified. The authors deduce from their study that local infection prevention and control guidelines were successful in preventing significant transmission from Covid-19 patients to HCP.

This is an important study which would benefit from providing additional epidemiological information. 96 HCP viral strains were selected from 32 outbreak scenarios? How were these clusters defined, SARS-CoV-2 infected HCP and patients on the same ward? Were only symptomatic HCP tested for SARS-CoV-2 or were all HCP tested in a cluster/outbreak scenario or serially? All inpatients were tested for SARS-CoV-2 on admission but no information is provided if patients were subsequently tested again. Were inpatients only tested when they developed symptoms typically associated with SARS-CoV-2 or were asymptomatic patients tested in cluster/outbreak scenarios as well? Could asymptomatically infected patients have been a source of SARS-CoV-2 transmission to HCP in cases where no obvious link was identified by whole genome sequencing?

The data presented in the manuscript is encouraging from an IPC perspective but additional epidemiological information is required for full interpretation. In this author’s experience SARSCoV-2 transmission from patients to HCWs most frequently occurs when patients are not known to be Covid-19 positive with or without HCP not adhering to optimal PPE usage all the time. Whereas transmission from suspected or confirmed patients to HCP is rare, transmission occurs more frequently if SARS-CoV-2 infection has not been suspected yet so the title of the manuscript is not precise enough.



