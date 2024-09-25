Reviews of "High-Sensitivity Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis DNA in Tongue Swab Samples"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint explores the sensitivity of potential alternative mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) diagnostic methods using tongue swabs as an alternative from the current method of testing sputum samples. The reviewers praised the study for demonstrating the potential of oral swabs in TB testing, which is a much easier way to collect samples, allowing for enhanced diagnostic potential of TB. They also praised the preprint for providing detailed methodology that could improve its sensitivity and performance if used in real-world settings. The reviewers had concerns that the study was still preliminary and remains a "proof-of-concept" rather than a clear path forward with feasibility of implementing tongue swabs as the methodologies suggested are not accessible for point of care settings. More studies were recommended for additional comparisons of these methods as well as acquiring samples in real time rather than analyzing archived samples retrospectively.

Reviewer 1 (Marisa N…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Lucian (Luke) D…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.