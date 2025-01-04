Skip to main content
Reviews of "The Transmission Blocking Activity of Artemisinin-Combination, Non-Artemisinin, and 8-Aminoquinoline Antimalarial Therapies: A Pooled Analysis of Individual Participant Data"

Reviewers: L Moriarty (CDC) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • P Graves (James Cook University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Leah Moriarty and Patricia Graves
Published onJan 04, 2025
The transmission blocking activity of artemisinin-combination, non-artemisinin, and 8-aminoquinoline antimalarial therapies: a pooled analysis of individual participant data
by Leen N Vanheer, Jordache Ramjith, Almahamoudou Mahamar, Merel J Smit, Kjerstin Lanke, Michelle E Roh, Koualy Sanogo, Youssouf Sinaba, Sidi M. Niambele, Makonon Diallo, Seydina O Maguiraga, Sekouba Keita, Siaka Samake, Ahamadou Youssouf PharmD, Halimatou Diawara, Sekou F. Traore, Roly Gosling, Joelle M Brown, Chris Drakeley, Alassane Dicko, Will Stone, and Teun Bousema
  • Published on Sep 29, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT Background Interrupting human-to-mosquito transmission is important for malaria elimination strategies as it can reduce infection burden in communities and slow the spread of drug resistance. Antimalarial medications differ in their efficacy in clearing the transmission stages of Plasmodium falciparum (gametocytes) and in preventing mosquito infection. Here we present a combined analysis of six trials conducted at the same study site with highly consistent methodologies that allows for a direct comparison of the gametocytocidal and transmission-blocking activities of fifteen different antimalarial regimens or dosing schedules.Methods and findings Between January 2013 and January 2023, six clinical trials with transmission endpoints were conducted at the Clinical Research Centre of the Malaria Research and Training Centre of the University of Bamako in Mali. These trials tested Artemisinin-Combination Therapies (ACTs), non-ACT regimens and combinations with 8-aminoquinolines. Participants were males and non-pregnant females, between 5-50 years of age, who presented with P. falciparum mono-infection and gametocyte carriage by microscopy. Blood samples were taken before and after treatment for thick film microscopy, infectivity assessments by mosquito feeding assays and molecular quantification of gametocytes. Mixed-effects generalized linear models were fit with individual-specific random effects and fixed effects for time points, treatment groups and their interaction. Models quantified changes in mosquito infection rates and gametocyte densities within treatment arms over time and between treatments. In a pooled analysis of 422 participants, we observed substantial differences between ACTs in gametocytocidal and transmission-blocking activities, with artemether-lumefantrine (AL) being significantly more potent at reducing mosquito infection rates within 48 hours than dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine (DHA-PPQ), artesunate-amodiaquine (AS-AQ) and pyronaridine-artesunate (PY-AS) (p<0.0001). The addition of single low dose primaquine (SLD PQ) accelerated gametocyte clearance and led to a significantly greater reduction in mosquito infection rate within 48-hours of treatment for each ACT, while an SLD of the 8-aminoaquinoline tafenoquine (TQ) showed a delayed but effective response compared to SLD primaquine. Finally, our findings confirmed considerably higher post-treatment transmission after sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine plus amodiaquine (SP-AQ) compared to most ACTs, with a significantly lower relative reduction in mosquito infection rate at day 7 compared to DHA-PPQ, AS-AQ, and AL (p<0.0001). Therefore, adding an SLD PQ to SP-AQ may be beneficial to block malaria transmission in community treatment campaigns.Conclusions We found marked differences among ACTs and single low-dose 8-aminoquinoline drugs in their ability and speed to block transmission. The findings from this analysis can support treatment policy decisions for malaria elimination and be integrated into mathematical models to improve the accuracy of predictions regarding community transmission and the spread of drug resistance under varying treatment guidelines.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents a pooled analysis using data from six clinical trials of the transmission-blocking properties of several antimalarial drugs, particularly in the context of partial artemisinin resistance in Africa. This study could inform national malaria treatment policies aimed at controlling the spread of resistant parasites. However, reviewers raised concerns regarding the study's sample size, the need for clearer statistical measures, clearer justification for their conclusions, and potential improvements in the organization and presentation of the results such as having supplementary results more readily available. For future implications, another reviewer suggested these findings be integrated into mathematical models to improve the accuracy of predictions regarding transmission and drug resistance under varying treatment guidelines. 

Reviewer 1 (Leah M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Patricia G…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Review 1: "The Transmission Blocking Activity of Artemisinin-Combination, Non-Artemisinin, and 8-Aminoquinoline Antimalarial Therapies: A Pooled Analysis of Individual Participant Data"
by Leah Moriarty
  • Published on Jan 04, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "The Transmission Blocking Activity of Artemisinin-Combination, Non-Artemisinin, and 8-Aminoquinoline Antimalarial Therapies: A Pooled Analysis of Individual Participant Data"
by Patricia Graves
  • Published on Jan 04, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
