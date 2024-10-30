Skip to main content
Published on Nov 30, 2024

Review 2: "A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Implications for Surveillance and Response"

This study has been well-received for offering different approaches to recruit individuals at high risk for mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlighting the dominant role of peer educators.

by Don Des Jarlais
Published on Nov 30, 2024
A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Implications for Surveillance and Response
by Sydney Merritt, Megan Halbrook, Yvon Anta, Patrick K. Mukadi, Emmanuel Hasivirwe Vakaniaki, Tavia Bodisa-Matamu, Lygie Lunyanga, Cris Kacita, Jean Paul Kompany, Jean-Claude Makangara-Cigolo, Michel Kenye, Sifa Kavira, Thierry Kalonji, Sylvie Linsuke, Emile Malembi, Daniel Mukadi-Bamuleka, Liliane Sabi, Candice Lemaille, Inaka Marie, Nicola Low, Lisa E. Hensley, Nicole A. Hoff, Robert Shongo, Jason Kindrachuk, Anne W. Rimoin, and Placide Mbala-Kingebeni
  Published on Oct 04, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
ABSTRACT

ABSTRACT The epidemiological risk factors associated with mpox acquisition and severity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are changing. We assessed perceived mpox risk, and behavioral, clinical and sexual histories among key populations at risk of acquisition through sexual contact. Here, we describe a sampling strategy to enroll participants considered to be at increased risk for mpox infection - men who have sex with men (MSM) and sex workers (SW) - in three urban centers in the DRC. Through the combined approach of time-location sampling with peer educators and respondent-driven sampling, a mixed cohort of 2826 individuals including self-identified MSM (n = 850), SW (n = 815), both MSM and SW (n = 118) and non-MSM, non-SW individuals (n = 1043) was enrolled in Kinshasa, Kinshasa province, Kenge, Kwango province, and Goma, North Kivu province, from March-August 2024. Of these, over 90% were reached through peer educators. The odds of sampling SW individuals were higher at bars/clubs than traditional health facilities. Conversely, the odds of enrolling MSM were highest at selected health facilities. Modifications to the sampling approach were introduced in Kenge and Goma, but these did not affect the enrollment of MSM or SW participants. Ultimately, the selection of, and collaboration with, well-integrated peer educators was the most important facet of this sampling strategy. As the definitions of at-risk populations continue to change for mpox, we demonstrate a functional approach to quickly surveying otherwise hard-to-reach groups for both public health surveillance activities and response.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: This is an interesting description of various methods for recruiting persons believed to be at high risk for mpox in Democratic Republic of the Congo. Peer educators were by far the dominant form of recruitment. The authors do not conclude that other forms are not worth attempting, but the results would seem to justify such a conclusion. It would be helpful if the authors addressed this point.

The biggest unaddressed limitation of the paper is the failure to address variation in peer educator recruitment. What was the distribution of numbers of recruited participants across the peer educations. Did the numbers of recruited participants approximate a normal distribution? Or were there a small number of peers who recruited the great majority of participants? Did the distribution of recruitment vary across the three cities? 

While we are clearly very far from weighting starfish recruiting to approximate a "representative" sample, information on the distribution of recruits by different peer educators, might provide some insight into possible biases in this sampling method.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
