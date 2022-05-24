Reviews of "Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint demonstrates the use of Glycyrrhiza glabra for mitigation of COVID-19 pathology in hamsters. Reviewers find the study reliable, but highlight the need to extend the study to a clinically relevant setting, and pinpoint the exact GG extract ingredients responsible.

Reviewer 1 (Robbert Boudewijns) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Neeraj Kumar Sethiya) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.