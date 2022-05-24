Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jun 24, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis"

Reviewers: Robbert Boudewijns (University of Maryland ) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Neeraj Kumar Sethiya (DIT University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Robbert Boudewijns and Neeraj Kumar Sethiya
Published onJun 24, 2022
Reviews of "Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Prophylactic treatment of <i>Glycyrrhiza glabra</i> mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis
by Zaigham Abbas Rizvi, Prabhakar Babele, Srikanth Sadhu, Upasna Madan, Manas Ranjan Tripathy, Sandeep Goswami, Shailendra Mani, Sachin Kumar, Amit Awasthi, and Madhu Dikshit
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractSevere coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is accompanied with acute respiratory distress syndrome & pulmonary pathology, and is presented mostly with inflammatory cytokine release, dysregulated immune response, skewed neutrophil/ lymphocyte ratio, and hypercoagulable state. Though vaccinations have proved effective in reducing the COVID-19 related mortality, the limitation of use of vaccine against immunocompromised, comorbidity, and emerging variants remains a concern. In the current study we investigate for the first-time the efficacy of Glycyrrhiza glabra (GG) extract, a potent immunomodulator, against SARS-CoV-2 infection in hamsters. Prophylactic treatment with GG showed protection against loss in body weight and 35-40% decrease in lung viral load along with reduced lung pathology in the hamster model. Remarkably, GG reduced the mRNA expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines and Plasminogen activator inhibito-1 (PAI-1). In-vitro, GG acted as potent immunomodulator by reducing Th2 and Th17 differentiation and IL-4 and IL-17A cytokine production. In addition, GG also showed robust potential to suppress ROS, mtROS and NETs generation in a concentration dependent manner in both human polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs) and murine bone marrow derived neutrophils (BMDNs). Taken together, we provide evidence for the protective efficacy of GG against COVID-19 and its putative mechanistic insight, which might be developed as a future immunomodulatory approach against various pathologies with high cytokine production, aberrant neutrophil activation including coronavirus infection.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint demonstrates the use of Glycyrrhiza glabra for mitigation of COVID-19 pathology in hamsters. Reviewers find the study reliable, but highlight the need to extend the study to a clinically relevant setting, and pinpoint the exact GG extract ingredients responsible.

Reviewer 1 (Robbert Boudewijns) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Neeraj Kumar Sethiya) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis"
Review 1: "Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis"
by Robbert Boudewijns
  • Published on Jun 24, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint demonstrates the use of Glycyrrhiza glabra for mitigation of COVID-19 pathology in hamsters. Reviewers find the study reliable, but highlight the need to extend the study to a clinically relevant setting, and pinpoint the exact GG extract ingredients responsible.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis"
Review 3: "Prophylactic treatment of Glycyrrhiza glabra mitigates COVID-19 pathology through inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the hamster model and NETosis"
by Neeraj Kumar Sethiya
  • Published on Jun 24, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint demonstrates the use of Glycyrrhiza glabra for mitigation of COVID-19 pathology in hamsters. Reviewers find the study reliable, but highlight the need to extend the study to a clinically relevant setting, and pinpoint the exact GG extract ingredients responsible.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
3
?
Login to discuss
Bryce Wo:

https://icon4.biology.ualberta.ca/welcome/#comment-400824

https://icon4.biology.ualberta.ca/welcome/#comment-400825

https://icon4.biology.ualberta.ca/welcome/#comment-400826

https://wp.wwu.edu/cinemasite4stephen/2017/04/06/hello-world/comment-page-4/#comment-3380

https://wp.wwu.edu/cinemasite4stephen/2017/04/18/1fear-and-loathing-in-las-vegas-review/comment-page-4/#comment-1349

https://wp.wwu.edu/cinemasite4stephen/2017/04/06/hello-world/comment-page-2/#comment-1345

https://wp.wwu.edu/cinemasite4stephen/2017/04/18/1fear-and-loathing-in-las-vegas-review/comment-page-9/#comment-3383

https://wp.wwu.edu/cinemasite4stephen/2017/04/06/hello-world/comment-page-4/#comment-3382

https://connects.ctschicago.edu/forums/users/158134/

https://wp.cune.edu/angelawassenmiller/philosophy-and-goals/#comment-166951

https://wp.cune.edu/angelawassenmiller/philosophy-and-goals/#comment-166953

http://sas.scrippscollege.edu/sas-blog/voice-article-october-2nd#comments

https://plazapublica.cdmx.gob.mx/profiles/Shredder/timeline

https://plazapublica.cdmx.gob.mx/assemblies/mesa-datos/f/31/meetings/35

https://plazapublica.cdmx.gob.mx/assemblies/mesa-datos/f/31/meetings/36

----

https://www.participate.nyc.gov/processes/staffideas/f/235/proposals/2059

https://www.participate.nyc.gov/processes/staffideas/f/235/proposals/2052

https://www.participate.nyc.gov/processes/staffideas/f/235/proposals/1928

https://www.participate.nyc.gov/processes/staffideas/f/235/proposals/1998

https://www.participate.nyc.gov/processes/staffideas/f/235/proposals/1776

https://www.participate.nyc.gov/processes/staffideas/f/235/proposals/1784

https://myheritage.heritage.edu/ICS/_portletview_/Academics/RDG/RDG__502/1920_SU-RDG__502-10/Education1/hawaiitrustedrealtycom.jnz?portlet=hawaiitrustedrealtycom&screen=View+Post&screenType=next&&Id=4077d31f-bf9a-438d-83da-2b5e17426800

https://myheritage.heritage.edu/ICS/_portletview_/Academics/RDG/RDG__502/1920_SU-RDG__502-10/Education1/hawaiitrustedrealtycom.jnz?portlet=hawaiitrustedrealtycom&screen=View+Post&screenType=next&&Id=774764c5-c7b0-43de-8ad1-4c5f9e0fab82

https://myheritage.heritage.edu/ICS/_portletview_/Academics/RDG/RDG__502/1920_SU-RDG__502-10/Education1/hawaiitrustedrealtycom.jnz?portlet=hawaiitrustedrealtycom&screen=View+Post&screenType=next&&Id=96a2e13c-f49a-4ee1-8c3f-2694febf0bb8

https://my.sterling.edu/ICS/Academics/LL/LL379__UG18/SP_2019_UNDG-LL379__UG18_-A/Collaboration.jnz?portlet=Forums&screen=PostView&screenType=change&id=c38df1de-1eab-487f-87d0-237f872fa465

https://my.sterling.edu/ICS/Academics/LL/LL379__UG18/SP_2019_UNDG-LL379__UG18_-A/Collaboration.jnz?portlet=Forums&screen=PostView&screenType=change&id=8e5d6b8d-4b5a-4770-9f84-2306ad1cd056

https://my.sterling.edu/ICS/Academics/LL/LL379__UG18/SP_2019_UNDG-LL379__UG18_-A/Collaboration.jnz?portlet=Forums&screen=PostView&screenType=change&id=bec84803-9a57-41bd-aabb-243a5500c853

https://my.sterling.edu/ICS/Academics/LL/LL379__UG18/SP_2019_UNDG-LL379__UG18_-A/Collaboration.jnz?portlet=Forums&screen=PostView&screenType=change&id=52f4b656-450e-4324-9b9e-52dcfe360e7f

http://blogs.butler.edu/writing/2017/06/18/on-fathers-day/#comment-229810

http://blogs.butler.edu/writing/2017/06/18/on-fathers-day/#comment-229812

https://slice.uccs.edu/?p=1010#comment-27918

https://slice.uccs.edu/?p=1010#comment-27919

https://slice.uccs.edu/?p=1010#comment-27920

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/biol100/2018/03/20/why-are-our-brains-shrinking/comment-page-65/#comment-5374

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/biol100/2018/03/20/why-are-our-brains-shrinking/comment-page-61/#comment-5015

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/biol100/2018/07/24/student-of-life-award-spring-2018/comment-page-29/#comment-5019

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/biol100/2018/01/24/right_course/comment-page-4/#comment-5018

https://usfblogs.usfca.edu/biol100/2018/01/24/student-of-life-posts/comment-page-2/#comment-5006

https://portal.uaptc.edu/ICS/Campus_Life/Campus_Groups/Amicus_Curiae_Paralegal_Club/Discussion.jnz?portlet=Forums&screen=PostView&screenType=change&id=d90d8cb0-ddb2-46ec-9123-7d748351d721&p=2

https://portal.uaptc.edu/ICS/Campus_Life/Campus_Groups/Amicus_Curiae_Paralegal_Club/Discussion.jnz?portlet=Forums&screen=PostView&screenType=change&id=d90d8cb0-ddb2-46ec-9123-7d748351d721&p=1

http://herbarium.biol.sc.edu/floracaroliniana/checklists/checklist.php?cl=29646&pid=

http://herbarium.biol.sc.edu/floracaroliniana/checklists/checklist.php?cl=29751&pid=

https://unilabs.dia.uned.es/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=kata

https://unilabs.dia.uned.es/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=musica#

https://center.ncsu.edu/ncpd/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=Education

https://center.ncsu.edu/ncpd/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=writing

https://center.ncsu.edu/ncpd/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=Language%20Development

https://center.ncsu.edu/ncpd/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=Integrating%20Curriculum

https://center.ncsu.edu/ncpd/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=Tennis

https://center.ncsu.edu/ncpd/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=Nature

https://center.ncsu.edu/ncpd/tag/index.php?tc=1&tag=Science

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/wiscontech/diary/202304100000/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/wiscontech/diary/202305010000/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/wiscontech/diary/202306040000/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/wiscontech/diary/202306170000/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/wiscontech/diary/202211300000/

http://hcxadmin310.kir.jp/it-solutions/hcxwiki/index.php?uussrrjjxxrrppmmoooo

http://hcxadmin310.kir.jp/it-solutions/hcxwiki/index.php?RDF%20Shredder

http://hcxadmin310.kir.jp/it-solutions/hcxwiki/index.php?RDFplant

https://moodle.cce.cornell.edu/tag/index.php?tag=3d%20walkthrough

https://moodle.cce.cornell.edu/tag/index.php?tag=shredder%20machine

https://moodle.cce.cornell.edu/tag/index.php?tag=crusher

https://moodle.cce.cornell.edu/tag/index.php?tag=shredding

https://moodle.cce.cornell.edu/tag/index.php?tag=wiscontech

https://moodle.cce.cornell.edu/tag/index.php?tag=plastic%20crusher

https://moodle.cce.cornell.edu/tag/index.php?tag=recycling

https://moodle.cce.cornell.edu/tag/index.php?tag=two%20shaft%20shredder

http://pisanelli.blogautore.espresso.repubblica.it/2013/06/05/gnomi-alla-riscossa/comment-page-1/#comment-114830

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/qme90jij/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/4xlnuci8/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/48tmq361/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/eow852do/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/9loi0m6x/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/42o0l9ig/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/olkf8v12/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/kze30445/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/2yw4ggnz/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/rombamuu/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/3j100xgo/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/mqxmk789/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/gcg059bw/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/u9meiwi1/release/1

https://rrid.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/ywkyr51q/release/1

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with