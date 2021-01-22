Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Feb 22, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19"

Reviewers: Kevin Werbach (University of Pennsylvania) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Marianne von Blomberg (University of Cologne) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Kevin Werbach and Marianne von Blomberg
Published onFeb 22, 2021
Reviews of "Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19
by Adam Knight and Rogier Creemers
  • dx.doi.org

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find this a reliable and important article on the complexities of the Social Credit System as a powerful tool for pandemic governance, and suggest that scholars might further consider the SCS endeavor within a broader context of Chinese "smart" state-craft.

Reviewer 1 (Kevin Werbach) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Marianne von Blomberg) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19"
Review 1: "Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19"
by Kevin Werbach
  • Published on Feb 22, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find this a reliable and important article on the complexities of the Social Credit System as a powerful tool for pandemic governance, and suggest that scholars might further consider the SCS endeavor within a broader context of Chinese "smart" state-craft.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19"
Review 2: "Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19"
by Marianne von Blomberg
  • Published on Feb 22, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find this a reliable and important article on the complexities of the Social Credit System as a powerful tool for pandemic governance, and suggest that scholars might further consider the SCS endeavor within a broader context of Chinese "smart" state-craft.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://ecigatornew.pagexl.com/

https://vape.digitalpress.blog/

https://vape.fly.dev/

https://ctize.com/

https://moonsbtt.github.io/

https://ecigator.gitlab.io/

https://gitvape.netlify.app/

https://shaky-pump.surge.sh/

https://vape-glitch.glitch.me/

https://vapeflare.pages.dev/

https://jgerq-3iaaa-aaaad-qfgaq-cai.ic.fleek.co/

https://ecig.on.fleek.co/

https://fleek.ipfs.io/ipfs/QmTztNWsMVHfmLZNofEtZSvwBJnNbTMveFrLKd8bR9qMYo/

https://vapefire-a1a83.web.app/

https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmUZSeLR4AChtknU4CY8zszeq72rdetfN3DU4r5wqCgcxz

https://vapazure.z5.web.core.windows.net/

https://vapuff.vercel.app/

https://edgeribbon-fufwz4.stormkit.dev/

https://calm-tan-swordfish-slip.cyclic.app/

https://t.me/s/dispovape

https://vape.btw.so/hidden-dangers-of-illicit-disposable-vapes

https://vape.the-bithub.com/

https://vape.typehut.com/factors-to-consider-when-choosing-the-best-disposable-vape-16267

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/p/ultimate-guide-vaping-beginners-handbook

https://vapepic.notepin.co/

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://matthewma7338.upon.one/post/644416e3f08b12385fac3120

https://paper.coffee/@vapevibe/the-health-benefits-of-vaping-debunking-myths-and-misconceptions-NTe4T_rA9I0_WcpfEV7

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/the-health-benefits-of-vaping

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon/my-new-post-74a8ee60-d1b5-4985-917b-8695a9daba0f

https://my.supernotes.app/share/become+castle+wait+dilemma

https://xtiles.app/644432a542e9fc4ed06cb4d3

https://glaze-lion-2939.typedream.app/untitled

https://content.pinkpaper.xyz/vapeon/Exploring-the-Different-Types-of-Vapes-Mod-and-Pod-10eaad0004

https://dev.page/vape

https://website-2515.nocode.works/

https://website-2515.nocode.works/quick-and-easy-to-fix-any-disposable-vape-that-isnt-working

https://website-2515.nocode.works/the-science-of-vaping-understanding-the-chemicals-and-vaporization-process

https://www.papyras.com/read/the-ultimate-guide-to-disposable-vapes-what-you-need-to-know

https://vape.letterpad.app/

https://vape.letterpad.app/post/best-disposable-vape

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/future-of-vaping

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/disposable-vape-101-understanding-the-basics-of-single-use-devices

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/choose-right-disposable-vape

https://vapenation.blotion.com/

https://vapenation.blotion.com/blog/the-science-of-disposable-vapes

https://vape.simple.ink/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/n/1220379b-ff3f-4cf8-a99f-4859c9764f6f

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/productionprocessesofleadingvapemanufacturers

https://blankary.com/ead0753d

https://teletype.in/@waikey/U0fqpsuKTZs

https://vehoju.blogic.so/

https://vehoju.blogic.so/about

https://vehoju.blogic.so/chesterfield-vape-cbd-restrictions

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/how-to-keep-your-car-clean-if-you-vape-tips-to-avoid-thirdhand-residue

https://medium.com/@ecigator

https://vocal.media/authors/matthew-ma

https://1drv.ms/w/s!Ag3euZhTzYkvggzOF_LNj5GUxUcq

https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=2F89CD5398B9DE0D!268&ithint=file%2cdocx&authkey=!AM4X8s2PkZTFRyo

https://vape.powerappsportals.com/

https://www.psychreg.org/disposable-vapes-new-trend-vaping-industry/

https://www.darticle.io/article/children-vape-packaging-and-the-shift-towards-responsible-marketing

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/YCs1tX1bnKcZ4W30_u-IKF0_l58etXmGuynKwAxGlWY

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/SG-33UzHb2RLafvX233KeaiLKfYqTeb0HN_C8PIwN9g

https://gm.xyz/c/CryptoNews/p/f684de1f-29ec-418f-bfb0-889195bf33ce

https://metafora.app/post/584663756c4b33374f7144515947754878324d5854413d3d

https://app.myriad.social/post/644a948d5759c310187d5ead

https://social.kala.network/ecigator/posts/110271518193626666

https://app.popspot.com/ecigator

https://diamondapp.com/u/moonswamp/blog/alabama-smoking-and-vaping-ban-in-cars-with-children

https://scribbble.io/vape/

https://scribbble.io/vape/vaping-and-youth-risks-and-impact-on-young-adults/

https://gitlab.pavlovia.org/Vapecig/vape/issues/1

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/Protect-Children-from-Nicotine-in-Vape-and-E-Cigarettes-Urgent-Need-for-Regulations-2?sharing-key=a5d98986-178f-49c1-86fd-c637eadd146e

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/11-reasons-why-procrastination-productivity-1?sharing-key=bb45fc45-17c9-4809-96b1-4f3cf3583caa

https://matrix.to/#/#disvape:gitter.im

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with