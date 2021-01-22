Reviews of "Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19"

Reviewers: Kevin Werbach (University of Pennsylvania) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Marianne von Blomberg (University of Cologne) | 📘📘📘📘📘
To read the original manuscript, click the link above.
Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find this a reliable and important article on the complexities of the Social Credit System as a powerful tool for pandemic governance, and suggest that scholars might further consider the SCS endeavor within a broader context of Chinese "smart" state-craft.
Reviewer 1 (Kevin Werbach) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviewer 2 (Marianne von Blomberg) | 📘📘📘📘📘
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
To read the reviews, click the links below.
Reviewers find this a reliable and important article on the complexities of the Social Credit System as a powerful tool for pandemic governance, and suggest that scholars might further consider the SCS endeavor within a broader context of Chinese "smart" state-craft.
Reviewers find this a reliable and important article on the complexities of the Social Credit System as a powerful tool for pandemic governance, and suggest that scholars might further consider the SCS endeavor within a broader context of Chinese "smart" state-craft.
https://fleek.ipfs.io/ipfs/QmTztNWsMVHfmLZNofEtZSvwBJnNbTMveFrLKd8bR9qMYo/
https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmUZSeLR4AChtknU4CY8zszeq72rdetfN3DU4r5wqCgcxz
https://vape.btw.so/hidden-dangers-of-illicit-disposable-vapes
https://vape.typehut.com/factors-to-consider-when-choosing-the-best-disposable-vape-16267
https://vapive.beehiiv.com/p/ultimate-guide-vaping-beginners-handbook
https://matthewma7338.upon.one/post/644416e3f08b12385fac3120
https://paper.coffee/@vapevibe/the-health-benefits-of-vaping-debunking-myths-and-misconceptions-NTe4T_rA9I0_WcpfEV7
https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/the-health-benefits-of-vaping
https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon/my-new-post-74a8ee60-d1b5-4985-917b-8695a9daba0f
https://content.pinkpaper.xyz/vapeon/Exploring-the-Different-Types-of-Vapes-Mod-and-Pod-10eaad0004
https://website-2515.nocode.works/quick-and-easy-to-fix-any-disposable-vape-that-isnt-working
https://website-2515.nocode.works/the-science-of-vaping-understanding-the-chemicals-and-vaporization-process
https://www.papyras.com/read/the-ultimate-guide-to-disposable-vapes-what-you-need-to-know
https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/disposable-vape-101-understanding-the-basics-of-single-use-devices
https://vapenation.blotion.com/blog/the-science-of-disposable-vapes
https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/n/1220379b-ff3f-4cf8-a99f-4859c9764f6f
https://vapeconnect.nino.page/productionprocessesofleadingvapemanufacturers
https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/how-to-keep-your-car-clean-if-you-vape-tips-to-avoid-thirdhand-residue
https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=2F89CD5398B9DE0D!268&ithint=file%2cdocx&authkey=!AM4X8s2PkZTFRyo
https://www.psychreg.org/disposable-vapes-new-trend-vaping-industry/
https://www.darticle.io/article/children-vape-packaging-and-the-shift-towards-responsible-marketing
https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/YCs1tX1bnKcZ4W30_u-IKF0_l58etXmGuynKwAxGlWY
https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/SG-33UzHb2RLafvX233KeaiLKfYqTeb0HN_C8PIwN9g
https://gm.xyz/c/CryptoNews/p/f684de1f-29ec-418f-bfb0-889195bf33ce
https://metafora.app/post/584663756c4b33374f7144515947754878324d5854413d3d
https://social.kala.network/ecigator/posts/110271518193626666
https://diamondapp.com/u/moonswamp/blog/alabama-smoking-and-vaping-ban-in-cars-with-children
https://scribbble.io/vape/vaping-and-youth-risks-and-impact-on-young-adults/
https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/Protect-Children-from-Nicotine-in-Vape-and-E-Cigarettes-Urgent-Need-for-Regulations-2?sharing-key=a5d98986-178f-49c1-86fd-c637eadd146e
https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/11-reasons-why-procrastination-productivity-1?sharing-key=bb45fc45-17c9-4809-96b1-4f3cf3583caa