Medical Sciences
Published on Jun 28, 2024

Review of "Early Oral Switch in Low-risk Staphylococcus Aureus Bloodstream Infection"

Reviewers: M Rasmussen (Lund University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Magnus Rasmussen
Published onJun 28, 2024
Early oral switch in low-risk Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection
by Achim J. Kaasch, Luis Eduard López-Cortés, Jesús Rodríguez-Baño, José Miguel Cisneros, M. Dolores Navarro, Gerd Fätkenheuer, Norma Jung, Siegbert Rieg, Raphaël Lepeule, Laetitia Coutte, Louis Bernard, Adrien Lemaignen, Katrin Kösters, Colin R. MacKenzie, Alex Soriano, Stefan Hagel, Bruno Fantin, Matthieu Lafaurie, Jean-Philippe Talarmin, Aurélien Dinh, Thomas Guimard, David Boutoille, Tobias Welte, Stefan Reuter, Jan Kluytmans, Maria Luisa Martin, Emmanuel Forestier, Hartmut Stocker, Virginie Vitrat, Pierre Tattevin, Anna Rommerskirchen, Marion Noret, Anne Adams, Winfried V. Kern, Martin Hellmich, Harald Seifert, and SABATO study group (members and affiliations listed in Acknowledgement record)
  • Published on Jul 05, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Abstract Background Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection (SAB) is treated with at least 14 days of intravenously administered antimicrobials. We assessed the efficacy and safety of an early oral switch therapy in patients at low risk for SAB-related complications.Methods In an international non-inferiority trial, we randomized patients with SAB after 5 to 7 days of intravenous antimicrobial therapy to either switch to an oral antimicrobial or to continue with intravenous standard therapy. Main exclusion criteria were signs and symptoms of complicated SAB, non-removable foreign devices, and severe comorbidity. Composite primary endpoint was the occurrence of any SAB-related complication (relapsing SAB, deep-seated infection, and mortality attributable to SAB) within 90 days.Results 213 patients were randomized into the intention-to-treat population. In the oral switch group, 14/108 (13%) participants reached the primary endpoint versus 13/105 (12%) in the standard therapy group (adjusted difference 0.7%, 95% confidence interval [CI] -7.8% to 9.1%). Participants in the oral switch group were discharged earlier (median hospital stay from SAB onset of 12 days versus 16 days; adjusted difference -3.1 days [95% CI -7.5 to 1.4]). There was no statistical difference in 30-day survival and complications of intravenous administration. More participants in the oral group experienced at least one serious adverse event (34% versus 26%, p=0.292).Conclusion Oral switch was non-inferior to intravenous standard therapy in participants with low-risk SAB. However, a careful assessment of patients for signs and symptoms of complicated SAB at time of presentation and thereafter is necessary before considering early oral switch therapy.The trial was registered as NCT01792804 in ClinicalTrials.gov, as DRKS00004741 in the German Clinical trials register, and as EudraCT 2013-000577-77.

Summary of Reviews: This study looked at the safety and efficacy of early switching of IV to oral antibiotics for patients with uncomplicated S. aureus bloodstream infection. The reviewer believes the evidence is strong and the methodology and control group is appropriate. They had minor feedback regarding the diction in the participants section. More importantly, they highlight the study's implication of lowering healthcare costs for patients with shorter hospital stays.

Reviewer 1 (Magnus R…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Review 1: "Early Oral Switch in Low-risk Staphylococcus Aureus Bloodstream Infection"
by Magnus Rasmussen
  • Published on Jun 28, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
The reviewer believes the evidence is strong and the methodology and control group is appropriate. They had minor feedback regarding the diction in the participants section.

