Published on Nov 13, 2024

Review 1: "Post-Acute Cardiovascular Outcomes of COVID-19 in Children and Adolescents: An EHR Cohort Study from the RECOVER Project"

Reviewers highlighted the study’s strengths, including its large, diverse cohort and detailed subgroup analysis, but recommended clarifying the criteria for confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses and including a discussion on how findings might support pediatric vaccination.

by Diana Vilar-Compte
Published onNov 13, 2024
This Pub is a Review of
Post-Acute Cardiovascular Outcomes of COVID-19 in Children and Adolescents: An EHR Cohort Study from the RECOVER Project
by Bingyu Zhang, Deepika Thacker, Ting Zhou, Dazheng Zhang, Yuqing Lei, Jiajie Chen, Elizabeth Chrischilles, Dimitri A. Christakis, Soledad Fernandez, Vidu Garg, Susan Kim, Abu S. M. Mosa, Marion R. Sills, Bradley W. Taylor, David A. Williams, Qiong Wu, Christopher B. Forrest, and Yong Chen
  • Published on May 15, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background The risk of cardiovascular outcomes in the post-acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection has been quantified among adults and children. This paper aimed to assess a multitude of cardiac signs, symptoms, and conditions, as well as focused on patients with and without congenital heart defects (CHDs), to provide a more comprehensive assessment of the post-acute cardiovascular outcomes among children and adolescents after COVID-19.Methods This retrospective cohort study used data from the RECOVER consortium comprising 19 US children’s hospitals and health institutions between March 2020 and September 2023. Every participant had at least a six-month follow-up after cohort entry. Absolute risks of incident post-acute COVID-19 sequelae were reported. Relative risks (RRs) were calculated by contrasting COVID-19-positive with COVID-19-negative groups using a Poisson regression model, adjusting for demographic, clinical, and healthcare utilization factors through propensity scoring stratification.Results A total of 1,213,322 individuals under 21 years old (mean[SD] age, 7.75[6.11] years; 623,806 male [51.4%]) were included. The absolute rate of any post-acute cardiovascular outcome in this study was 2.32% in COVID-19 positive and 1.38% in negative groups. Patients with CHD post-SARS-CoV-2 infection showed increased risks of any cardiovascular outcome (RR, 1.63; 95% confidence interval (CI), 1.47-1.80), including increased risks of 11 of 18 post-acute sequelae in hypertension, arrhythmias (atrial fibrillation and ventricular arrhythmias), myocarditis, other cardiac disorders (heart failure, cardiomyopathy, and cardiac arrest), thrombotic disorders (thrombophlebitis and thromboembolism), and cardiovascular-related symptoms (chest pain and palpitations). Those without CHDs also experienced heightened cardiovascular risks after SARS-CoV-2 infection (RR, 1.63; 95% CI, 1.57-1.69), covering 14 of 18 conditions in hypertension, arrhythmias (ventricular arrhythmias and premature atrial or ventricular contractions), inflammatory heart disease (pericarditis and myocarditis), other cardiac disorders (heart failure, cardiomyopathy, cardiac arrest, and cardiogenic shock), thrombotic disorders (pulmonary embolism and thromboembolism), and cardiovascular-related symptoms (chest pain, palpitations, and syncope).Conclusions Both children with and without CHDs showed increased risks for a variety of cardiovascular outcomes after SARS-CoV-2 infection, underscoring the need for targeted monitoring and management in the post-acute phase.Clinical Perspective section What is new? We investigated the risks of 18 post-acute COVID-19 cardiovascular outcomes in the pediatric population without Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in over 1 million patients, stratified by congenital heart defects (CHD) status.We extended the follow-up period beyond previous pediatric studies, ensuring every participant had at least a six-month follow-up after cohort entry.We included a comprehensive cross-section of the US pediatric population across various healthcare settings including primary, specialty, and emergency care, as well as testing and inpatient facilities.What are the clinical implications? Within the post-acute phase, children and adolescents previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 are at statistically significant increased risk of incident cardiovascular outcomes, including hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, myocarditis, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, cardiac arrest, thromboembolism, chest pain, and palpitations. These findings are consistent among patients with and without CHDs.Awareness of the heightened risk of cardiovascular disorders after COVID-19 can lead to a timely referral, investigations, and management of these conditions in children and adolescents.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: This manuscript is interesting from different perspectives and provides robust data on cardiovascular disorders during the post-acute SARS-CoV-2 infection in children and adolescents, a group of complications previously described but not described with so much detail. 

The study has some strengths to comment:

  1. The number of individuals included from different US medical centers is vast, with the advantage of various racial, social, and economic backgrounds. The sample size probably represents the US pediatric population in different medical systems.

  2. It also includes patients with and without congenital heart disease, enhancing the conclusions of the increased risk of cardiovascular disorders after COVID-19, even in healthy populations, which could be, in turn, a solid argument to regularly vaccinate children against SARS-CoV-2. The authors could consider the latter point for the discussion. 

  3. The study presents a statistically solid analysis, with a cautious selection of covariates, stratification, and congenital heart disease analysis. They also performed a sensitivity analysis. 

  4. Strengths and limitations are widely mentioned.

  5. A strong fact of this investigation is that they extended the follow-up of these patients up to 6 months after the SARS-CoV-2 infection, which is higher than many of the studies published today. Also, they were able to include patients from March 2020 to March 2023 with the possibility of analyzing the impact of the corresponding dominant virus variants and their outcomes. Their findings show the highest risk of any cardiovascular outcome in the pre-Delta period, showing a consistent decline after Delta. I suggest the authors further discuss this finding in the discussion section, as it can have important clinical implications, mainly for children and adolescents with congenital heart disease. 

Other comments:

  • The introduction needs to be reviewed. To introduce this information better, provide more focused data with some objective support (e.g., the frequency of cardiovascular disorders after COVID-19 in children and adolescents) and utilize some of the published data. 

  • Delete the study's strengths from the introduction, as they are discussed in the discussion. 

  • The definition of documented SARS-CoV-2 infections is a bit confusing. A diagnosis of COVID-19 or PASC is accepted, but it is not clear if a confirmatory test was available at some point. Since this is a research study, patients in this cohort should have a confirmatory COVID-19 test to avoid confounding with other viral or inflammatory disorders. If it is only a wording confusion, please consider changing it. 

by Manuel Narro and Cyntia Ibanes-Gutiérrez
  • Published on Nov 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
