Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jan 30, 2025DOI

Review 1: "Establishing Methods to Monitor H5N1 Influenza Virus in Dairy Cattle Milk"

While recommending minor clarifications and exploring cost implications, the reviewers emphasize the significance of this research in shaping policies for routine H5N1 monitoring in dairy herds and advancing non-clinical diagnostic approaches for infectious diseases.

by Timm Harder
Published onJan 30, 2025
Review 1: "Establishing Methods to Monitor H5N1 Influenza Virus in Dairy Cattle Milk"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Establishing methods to monitor H5N1 influenza virus in dairy cattle milk
Establishing methods to monitor H5N1 influenza virus in dairy cattle milk
by Elyse Stachler, Andreas Gnirke, Kyle McMahon, Michael Gomez, Liam Stenson, Charelisse Guevara-Reyes, Hannah Knoll, Toni Hill, Sellers Hill, Katelyn S. Messer, Jon Arizti-Sanz, Fatinah Albeez, Elizabeth Curtis, Pedram Samani, Natalia Wewior, David H. O’Connor, William Vuyk, Sophia Khoury, Matthew K. Schnizlein, Nicole C. Rockey, Zachariah Broemmel, Michael Mina, Lawrence C. Madoff, Shirlee Wohl, Lorraine O’Connor, Catherine M. Brown, Al Ozonoff, Daniel J. Park, Bronwyn L. MacInnis, and Pardis C. Sabeti
  • Published on Dec 05, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strain H5N1 has caused a multi-state outbreak among US dairy cattle, spreading across 15 states and infecting hundreds of herds since its onset. We rapidly developed and optimized PCR-based detection assays and sequencing protocols to support H5N1 molecular surveillance. Using 214 retail milk from 20 states for methods development, we found that H5N1 concentrations by digital PCR strongly correlated with qPCR cycle threshold (Ct) values, with dPCR exhibiting greater sensitivity. We also found that metagenomic sequencing after hybrid selection was best for higher concentration samples while amplicon sequencing performs best for lower concentrations. By establishing these methods, we were able to support the creation of a statewide surveillance program to test bulk milk samples monthly from all cattle dairy farms within Massachusetts, which remain negative to date. The methods, workflow, and recommendations described here provide a framework for others aiming to conduct H5N1 surveillance efforts.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The authors present a noteworthy study that offers valuable insights into the implementation of routine surveillance measures for H5N1 infections in dairy cow herds. They have modified and validated existing methods of molecular diagnostics through detailed and well-documented in silico and in vitro analyses. The study utilizes ready-for-sale cow milk from retail markets as a surrogate for advanced clinical studies, effectively demonstrating the suitability of the validated methodology. A particularly noteworthy aspect of the study is its application in mandatory monthly surveillance studies in Massachusetts, enabling the evaluation of the methodology under real-field conditions.

The manuscript is meticulously crafted, offering precise and clear explanations and statements. However, the reader might have wished for a reference to the anticipated costs of such a surveillance program (e.g., extrapolated to 100 dairy farms). With these guidelines published, it will hardly be possible to circumvent the urgently needed mandatory H5N1 surveillance routines in US dairy herds.

Minor comments:

  • The figures for infected herds and affected states should be updated.

  • L93: The copy numbers indicated, are they per reaction or per µL?

  • L111, 117: “slightly” better, should be defined or statistically supported, otherwise rephrase.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Establishing Methods to Monitor H5N1 Influenza Virus in Dairy Cattle Milk"
Review 2: "Establishing Methods to Monitor H5N1 Influenza Virus in Dairy Cattle Milk"
Review 2: "Establishing Methods to Monitor H5N1 Influenza Virus in Dairy Cattle Milk"
by Connor Bamford
  • Published on Jan 30, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

While recommending minor clarifications and exploring cost implications, the reviewers emphasize the significance of this research in shaping policies for routine H5N1 monitoring in dairy herds and advancing non-clinical diagnostic approaches for infectious diseases.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with