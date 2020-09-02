Review 1: "Development of antibodies to pan-coronavirus spike peptides in convalescent COVID-19 patients"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

- I think the English grammar should be slightly improved at some points, for better clarity in the exposed concepts.

- The beginning of the abstract is a bit confusing. You can say that “Protein regions like that of the spike protein in corona viruses are conserved among their member species like SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and MERS.”

- Instead of writing that consent was taken for every person, you can write that written consent was taken for the patients considered for the study.

- In the methodology section the bioinformatics can be replaced by in-silico approaches or computational methods."

- In the reference section, inconsistencies are found like Science (80-.)

- The discussion section seems incomplete.

- No conclusion is present.





