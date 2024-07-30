Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public Health
Published on Aug 30, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Possible Roles of Phytochemicals with Bioactive Properties in the Prevention of and Recovery from COVID-19"

Reviewers: H Si (Tennessee State University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • H Hemila (University of Helsinki) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

by Hongwei Si and Harri Hemila
Published onAug 30, 2024
Reviews of "Possible Roles of Phytochemicals with Bioactive Properties in the Prevention of and Recovery from COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Possible roles of phytochemicals with bioactive properties in the prevention of and recovery from COVID-19
Possible roles of phytochemicals with bioactive properties in the prevention of and recovery from COVID-19
by Sachiko Koyama, Vonnie D.C. Shields, Thomas Heinbockel, Paule V. Joseph, Poonam Adhikari, Rishemjit Kaur, Ritesh Kumar, Rafieh Alizadeh, Surabhi Bhutani, Orietta Calcinoni, Carla Mucignat-Caretta, Jingguo Chen, Keiland W. Cooper, Subha R. Das, Paloma Rohlfs Domínguez, Maria Dolors Guàrdia, Maria A. Klyuchnikova, Tatiana K. Laktionova, Eri Mori, Zeinab Namjoo, Ha Nguyen, Mehmet Hakan Özdener, Shima Parsa, Elif Özdener Poyraz, Daniel Jan Strub, Farzad Taghizadeh-Hesary, Rumi Ueha, and Vera V. Voznessenskaya
  • Published on Jan 30, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Purpose There have been large geographical differences in the infection and death rates of COVID-19. Foods and beverages containing high amounts of phytochemicals with bioactive properties were suggested to prevent contracting, to limit the severity of, and to facilitate recovery from COVID-19. The goal of our study was to determine the correlation of the type of foods/beverages people consumed and the risk reduction of contracting COVID-19 and the recovery from COVID-19.Methods We developed an online survey that asked the participants whether they contracted COVID-19, their symptoms, time to recover, and their frequency of eating various types of foods/beverages. The survey was first developed in English and then translated into 10 different languages.Results The participants who did not contract COVID-19 consumed vegetables, herbs/spices, and fermented foods/beverages significantly more than the participants who contracted COVID-19 and those who were not tested but became sick most likely from COVID-19. The geographic location of participants corresponded with the language of the survey, except for the English version, thus, nine out of the 10 language versions represented a country. Among the six countries (India, Iran, Italy, Japan, Russia, Spain) with over one hundred participants, we found that in India and Japan the people who contracted COVID-19 showed significantly shorter recovery time, and greater daily intake of vegetables, herbs/spices, and fermented foods/beverages was associated with faster recovery.Conclusion Our results suggest that phytochemical compounds included in the vegetables may have contributed in not only preventing contraction of COVID-19, but also accelerating their recovery. (249 words; EJN limit is 250 words)

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint examines whether the consumption of vegetables with certain phytochemicals with bioactive properties is associated with reduced COVID-19 rates. Reviewers were divided on the reliability of this preprint with one reviewer rating it as strong (despite raising significant concerns) and the other expressing more detailed concerns about confounding and systematic bias in the design and analysis of the study.

Reviewer 1 (Hongwei S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Harri H…) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Possible Roles of Phytochemicals with Bioactive Properties in the Prevention of and Recovery from COVID-19"
Review 2: "Possible Roles of Phytochemicals with Bioactive Properties in the Prevention of and Recovery from COVID-19"
by Harri Hemila
  • Published on Aug 30, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers were divided on the reliability of this preprint with one reviewer rating it as strong (despite raising significant concerns) and the other expressing more detailed concerns about confounding and systematic bias in the design and analysis of the study.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Possible Roles of Phytochemicals with Bioactive Properties in the Prevention of and Recovery from COVID-19"
Review 1: "Possible Roles of Phytochemicals with Bioactive Properties in the Prevention of and Recovery from COVID-19"
by Hongwei Si
  • Published on Aug 30, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers were divided on the reliability of this preprint with one reviewer rating it as strong (despite raising significant concerns) and the other expressing more detailed concerns about confounding and systematic bias in the design and analysis of the study.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with