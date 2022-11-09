Reviews of "A single-nucleus and spatial transcriptomic atlas of the COVID-19 liver reveals topological, functional, and regenerative organ disruption in patients"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study investigates the molecular underpinnings of liver dysfunction in deceased patients with severe COVID-19. Reviewers find the study reliable with caution towards the applicability of findings to mild COVID-19 phenotypes and current demographics of vaccinated individuals.

Reviewer 1 (Xinjun Wang) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Christoph Hafemeister, Maud Plaschka) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

