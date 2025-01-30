Review 2: "Establishing Methods to Monitor H5N1 Influenza Virus in Dairy Cattle Milk"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: This is a comprehensive tour de force of lab work using a large collection of samples. I liked the exhaustive comparison of qPCR and dPCR, and extraction kits (and links to other testing modalities like using wastewater testing kits), optimisation of primer/probe concentrations, and sequencing approaches. Although the statewide testing was negative, there is ample data on the sensitivity of their method, as well as a solid discussion section, to be reassured this was indeed real. Most optimisation was done with spiked-in synthetic RNAs (not real virus) but samples containing natural virus were utilised.

Use of more standard influenza assays such as those targeting M segment, as well as standard whole genome amplification protocols using one set of primers, would have made this relevant to a wider community (but may have reduced sensitivity). The WGS methods would have been interesting to compare alongside the tiled amplicon methods, especially with the noted downsides of them in biases of certain amplicons.

There are a few points where additional details/explanation would have helped clarify minor points: