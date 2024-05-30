Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on Jun 30, 2024DOI

Review of "XBB.1.5 Monovalent mRNA Vaccine Booster Elicits Robust Neutralizing Antibodies against Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants"

Reviewers: N Landau (NYU) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Nathaniel Landau
Published onJun 30, 2024
XBB.1.5 monovalent mRNA vaccine booster elicits robust neutralizing antibodies against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants
by Qian Wang, Yicheng Guo, Anthony Bowen, Ian A. Mellis, Riccardo Valdez, Carmen Gherasim, Aubree Gordon, Lihong Liu, and David D. Ho
  • Published on Dec 06, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Summary COVID-19 vaccines have recently been updated with the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 XBB.1.5 subvariant alone, but their immunogenicity in humans has yet to be fully evaluated and reported, particularly against emergent viruses that are rapidly expanding. We now report that administration of an updated monovalent mRNA vaccine (XBB.1.5 MV) to uninfected individuals boosted serum virus-neutralization antibodies significantly against not only XBB.1.5 (27.0-fold) and the currently dominant EG.5.1 (27.6-fold) but also key emergent viruses like HV.1, HK.3, JD.1.1, and JN.1 (13.3-to-27.4-fold). In individuals previously infected by an Omicron subvariant, serum neutralizing titers were boosted to highest levels (1,504-to-22,978) against all viral variants tested. While immunological imprinting was still evident with the updated vaccines, it was not nearly as severe as the previously authorized bivalent BA.5 vaccine. Our findings strongly support the official recommendation to widely apply the updated COVID-19 vaccines to further protect the public.

Summary of Reviews: This study evaluated the immunogenicity of an updated monovalent mRNA vaccine (XBB.1.5 MV) against SARS-CoV-2 variants and found high amounts of neutralizing antibodies against many variants. The reviewer finds the study's conclusion of widespread administration of XBB.1.5 MV to be valid and strongly supported by the data.

Reviewer 1 (Nathaniel L…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "XBB.1.5 Monovalent mRNA Vaccine Booster Elicits Robust Neutralizing Antibodies against Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants"
by Nathaniel Landau
  • Published on Jun 30, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewer finds the study's conclusion of widespread administration of XBB.1.5 MV to be valid and strongly supported by the data.

