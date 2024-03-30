Reviews of "Cost-effectiveness of End-game Strategies Against Sleeping Sickness across the Democratic Republic of Congo"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents a cost-effectiveness analysis of various interventions against sleeping sickness (or African trypanosomiasis) in the Congo. Using a novel stochastic model, the authors found that while elimination was epidemiologically possible, it will likely require a substantial increase in financial investment. Reviewers found the methodology used in this analysis to be robust and reliable in general though one reviewer had concerns that limitations were not discussed in enough detail.

Reviewer 1 (David H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Sigal M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.