RR\C19
Published on Nov 22, 2020DOI

Review 3: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"

This study employs computational strategies to investigate whether aromatherapy-relevant compounds may be effective in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 infection. While provocative, the data offered does not fully substantiate the claims made.

by Arun Sharma
Published onNov 22, 2020
Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2
Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2
by De Jesus, Maurice, Gaza, Jokent, Junio, Hiyas A., and Nellas, Ricky
  Published on Aug 27, 2020
  • chemrxiv.org
Description

Emerging from Wuhan, China in December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread rapidly, prompting an immediate international response to contain the disease. In this paper, the most abundant volatile compounds in household aromatherapy ointments, namely, methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, α-pinene, menthol, camphor, linalool, and trans-pinocarveol were docked to key structures in SARS-CoV-2 invasion: its spike protein, and the human ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins. Based on the molecular docking results, the essential oil compounds methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, and α-pinene exhibit favorable binding to ACE2 and spike proteins. These compounds may be considered for clinical investigation.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

Authors tried to find out docking of aroma oils with coronavirus proteins. Findings are okay. I recommend that results and discussion should be combined and elaborated.

Cite previous research nicely like Sharma Arun Dev et al 2020 (Jensenone from eucalyptus essential oil as a potential inhibitor of COVID-19 coronavirus infection (Research and Reviews in Biotechnology and Biosciences, VOL 7:Pg: 60-67, Author Name Arun Dev Sharma, Inderjeet Kaur) has studied the docking of jensenone with MPRO protein. I suggest that authors cite the references and discuss the findings too. It will enhance the impact of their study.

Paper can be accepted after modification.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 1: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 1: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
by Kalirajan Rajagopal
  • Published on Nov 23, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study employs computational strategies to investigate whether aromatherapy-relevant compounds may be effective in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 infection. While provocative, the data offered does not fully substantiate the claims made.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 2: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 2: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
by Umakanta Tripathy, Janmejaya Rout, and Anand Kant Das
  • Published on Nov 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study employs computational strategies to investigate whether aromatherapy-relevant compounds may be effective in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 infection. While provocative, the data offered does not fully substantiate the claims made.

