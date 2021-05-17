Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jun 17, 2021DOI

Reviews of "GRP78 binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 and GRP78 depleting antibody blocks viral entry and infection in vitro"

Reviewers: Abdo Elfiky, Ahmed Ezat (Cairo University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Ivo Sirakov (Medical University of Sofia) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Abdo Elfiky, Ahmed Ezat, and Ivo Sirakov
Published onJun 17, 2021
Reviews of "GRP78 binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 and GRP78 depleting antibody blocks viral entry and infection in vitro"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
GRP78 binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 and GRP78 depleting antibody blocks viral entry and infection in vitro
by Anthony J. Carlos, Dat P. Ha, Da-Wei Yeh, Richard Van Krieken, Parkash Gill, Keigo Machida, and Amy S. Lee
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Abstract The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, utilizes the host receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) for viral entry. However, other host factors may also play major roles in viral infection. Here we report that the stress-inducible molecular chaperone GRP78 can form a complex with the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 intracellularly and on the cell surface, and that the substrate binding domain of GRP78 is critical for this function. Knock-down of GRP78 by siRNA dramatically reduced cell surface ACE2 expression. Treatment of lung epithelial cells with a humanized monoclonal antibody (hMAb159), selected for its ability to cause GRP78 endocytosis and its safe clinical profile in preclinical models, reduces cell surface ACE2 expression, SARS-CoV-2 Spike-driven viral entry, and significantly inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro. Our data suggest that GRP78 is an important host auxiliary factor for SARS-CoV-2 entry and infection and a potential target to combat this novel pathogen and other viruses that utilize GRP78.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint demonstrates that GRP78 is an important cofactor for the interaction of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 on the cell surface and provides evidence to support the therapeutic potential of targeting GRP78. Reviewers deem these conclusions reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Abdo Elfiky, Ahmed Ezat) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Ivo Sirakov) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "GRP78 binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 and GRP78 depleting antibody blocks viral entry and infection in vitro"
Review 1: "GRP78 binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 and GRP78 depleting antibody blocks viral entry and infection in vitro"
by Abdo Elfiky and Ahmed Ezat
  • Published on Jun 17, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint demonstrates that GRP78 is an important cofactor for the interaction of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 on the cell surface and provides evidence to support the therapeutic potential of targeting GRP78. Reviewers deem these conclusions reliable.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "GRP78 binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 and GRP78 depleting antibody blocks viral entry and infection in vitro"
Review 2: "GRP78 binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 and GRP78 depleting antibody blocks viral entry and infection in vitro"
by Ivo Sirakov
  • Published on Jun 17, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint demonstrates that GRP78 is an important cofactor for the interaction of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 on the cell surface and provides evidence to support the therapeutic potential of targeting GRP78. Reviewers deem these conclusions reliable.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with