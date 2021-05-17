Reviews of "GRP78 binds SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 and GRP78 depleting antibody blocks viral entry and infection in vitro"

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint demonstrates that GRP78 is an important cofactor for the interaction of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and ACE2 on the cell surface and provides evidence to support the therapeutic potential of targeting GRP78. Reviewers deem these conclusions reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Abdo Elfiky, Ahmed Ezat) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Ivo Sirakov) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

