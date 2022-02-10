Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Mar 10, 2022DOI

Reviews: "Modelling the Potential Impact of Mask Use in Schools and Society on COVID-19 Control in the UK"

Reviewers: H Clapham (Saw Swee Hock School Of Public Health) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Hannah Clapham
Published onMar 10, 2022
Reviews: "Modelling the Potential Impact of Mask Use in Schools and Society on COVID-19 Control in the UK"
The potential contribution of face coverings to the control of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in schools and broader society in the UK: a modelling study
by J. Panovska-Griffiths, C.C. Kerr, W. Waites, R.M. Stuart, D. Mistry, D. Foster, D.J. Klein, R.M. Viner, and C. Bonell
  • dx.doi.org
AbstractRecent findings suggest that an adequate test-trace-isolate (TTI) strategy is needed to prevent a secondary COVID-19 wave with the reopening of society in the UK. Here we assess the potential importance of mandatory masks in the parts of community and in secondary schools. We show that, assuming current TTI levels, adoption of masks in secondary schools in addition to community settings can reduce the size of a second wave, but will not prevent it; more testing of symptomatic people, tracing and isolating of their contacts is also needed. To avoid a second wave, with masks mandatory in secondary schools and in certain community settings, under current tracing levels, 68% or 46% of those with symptomatic infection would need to be tested if masks’ effective coverage were 15% or 30% respectively, compared to 76% and 57% if masks are mandated in community settings but not secondary schools.

Reviewer 1 (Hannah C…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Hannah Clapham
  • Published on Mar 10, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
