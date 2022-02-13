Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Mar 13, 2022DOI

Review 1: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"

This preprint examines the mortality and hospitalization rates of the SARS-CoV-2 Omnicronvariant and compares them to the Delta variant. Reviewers found the study reliable but requires additional literary citations.

by André Peralta-Santos
Published onMar 13, 2022
Review 1: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care
by Maria Krutikov, Oliver Stirrup, Hadjer Nacer-Laidi, Borscha Azmi, Chris Fuller, Gokhan Tut, Tom Palmer, Madhumita Shrotri, Aidan Irwin-Singer, Verity Baynton, Andrew Hayward, Paul Moss, Andrew Copas, Laura Shallcross, and undefined undefined
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractBackgroundRecently there has been a rapid, global increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections associated with the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). Although severity of Omicron cases may be reduced, the scale of infection suggests hospital admissions and deaths may be substantial. Definitive conclusions about disease severity require evidence from populations with the greatest risk of severe outcomes, such as residents of Long-Term Care Facilities (LTCFs).MethodsWe used a cohort study to compare the risk of hospital admission or death in LTCF residents in England who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the period shortly before Omicron emerged (Delta dominant) and the Omicron-dominant period, adjusting for age, sex, vaccine type, and booster vaccination. Variants were confirmed by sequencing or spike-gene status in a subset.ResultsRisk of hospital admission was markedly lower in 1241 residents infected in the Omicron-period (4.01% hospitalised, 95% CI: 2.87-5.59) compared to 398 residents infected in the pre-Omicron period (10.8% hospitalised, 95% CI: 8.13-14.29, adjusted Hazard Ratio 0.50, 95% CI: 0.29-0.87, p=0.014); findings were similar in residents with confirmed variant. No residents with previous infection were hospitalised in either period. Mortality was lower in the Omicron versus the pre-Omicron period, (p<0.0001).ConclusionsRisk of severe outcomes in LTCF residents with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was substantially lower than that seen for previous variants. This suggests the current wave of Omicron infections is unlikely to lead to a major surge in severe disease in LTCF populations with high levels of vaccine coverage and/or natural immunity.Trial Registration NumberISRCTN 14447421

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

In this paper, the authors evaluate the risk of hospitalization and death between Delta and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variants in a cohort of Long-Term Care facilities in England. This paper contributes to the existing knowledge that Omicron is less severe than Delta, providing additional evidence in an especially frail population subset. 

The authors use a screening program in England that routinely tests individuals in LTCF; this strengthens the data as changes in testing policies can influence severity estimates. The definitions for hospitalization and death have some limitations because they can lead to misclassifying the outcome (it is not clear that the COVID-19 was the leading cause for admission or death). However, this method has been used before, misclassification is probably balanced between the Delta and Omicron groups.  

Another limitation of this study is that 20% of the tests done in LTCF could not be linked to hospitalization and death records. That could introduce a selection bias and the authors should explain if this non/linked population differs from the linked population. 

The methods are appropriate to answer the research questions. Still, they could benefit from making the model equation more explicit and giving the estimated prevalence of Delta and Omicron at the cut/off date 12-13 December 2021 and some guidance to the reader on how fast the Delta Omicron transition occurred.

Finally, some suggested papers to cite related to the research question can add depth to the discussion of results.   

Paper on outcomes during the Delta wave in LTCF

Suetens C, Kinross P, Berciano PG, Nebreda VA, Hassan E, Calba C, Fernandes E, Peralta-Santos A, Casaca P, Shodu N, Dequeker S. Increasing risk of breakthrough COVID-19 in outbreaks with high attack rates in European long-term care facilities, July to October 2021. Eurosurveillance. 2021 Dec 9;26(49):2101070.

Paper about the risk of hospitalization of Omicron

Peralta-Santos A, Rodrigues EF, Moreno J, Ricoca V, Casaca P, Fernandes E, Gomes JP, Ferreira R, Isidro J, Pinto M, Borges V. Omicron (BA. 1) SARS-CoV-2 Variant Is Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization and Length of Stay Compared With Delta (B. 1.617. 2).

Connections
1 of 3
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
Review 2: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
Review 2: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
by Jonas Björk
  • Published on Mar 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint examines the mortality and hospitalization rates of the SARS-CoV-2 Omnicronvariant and compares them to the Delta variant. Reviewers found the study reliable but requires additional literary citations.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
Review 3: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
Review 3: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
by Srikanth Umakanthan
  • Published on Mar 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint examines the mortality and hospitalization rates of the SARS-CoV-2 Omnicronvariant and compares them to the Delta variant. Reviewers found the study reliable but requires additional literary citations.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
Review 4: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
Review 4: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
by Vincent Auvigne
  • Published on Mar 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint examines the mortality and hospitalization rates of the SARS-CoV-2 Omnicronvariant and compares them to the Delta variant. Reviewers found the study reliable but requires additional literary citations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
?
Rock Robrt:

The Essential Guide to Meeting Your Toilet Needs: From Functionality to StyleIntroduction: When it comes to our homes, there are certain necessities that we simply cannot overlook. One such essential is the toilet, a fixture that we rely on every single day. website link

Vape Factory:

https://china-vape-manufacturer.jimdosite.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/differences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-information-about-harm-from-vaping-is-a-lie/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-difference-between-shisha-and-vape/

https://sites.google.com/view/vapeecig/home

https://sites.google.com/view/vapeecig/what-is

https://vape-ecig.yolasite.com/minors/

https://ameblo.jp/vapecig/

https://ameblo.jp/vapecig/entry-12777111038.html

https://vapeall.godaddysites.com/

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/do-youngsters-in-the-uk-vape

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/can-you-legally-vape-in-public-areas-across-the-uk

https://vapeall.company.site/

https://www.dibiz.com/ecigatornew

https://www.podcasts.com/vape-world/episode/what-flavors-are-available-in-vape-liquids

https://www.podcasts.com/vape-world/episode/what-is-a-vape

https://shows.acast.com/vape

https://shows.acast.com/vape/episodes/63aea263432cf00011f2292c

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-vape-106597071/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-vape-106597071/episode/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes-106597072/

https://www.stitcher.com/show/vape/episode/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes-210376051

https://open.spotify.com/show/7ETRrXCYrJGOyIVwANFWr3

https://zeno.fm/podcast/vape/

https://zeno.fm/podcast/vape/episodes/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes/

https://ecigatornew.podbean.com/

https://www.podpage.com/vape

https://www.podpage.com/vape/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes/

https://www.pandora.com/podcast/description/vape/PC:1001050391

https://radiopublic.com/vape-WokMlx

https://radiopublic.com/vape-WokMlx/s1!03192

https://www.deezer.com/en/show/5580937

https://www.jiosaavn.com/shows/vape/1/5lgJ8Z6W9ZE_

https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/vape-matthew-ma-VpDQs84fWk5/

https://pca.st/11mtna6b

https://player.fm/series/vape

https://castbox.fm/channel/Vape-id5279734

https://castbox.fm/episode/Types-and-Characteristics-of-Cigarettes-id5279734-id563203832

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gpyzyr9m4dragwrw3qd8h/.paper?dl=0&rlkey=llu2jxcsvpr89an5r7lm7mbsq

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/b3zezf50xik87876pud1p/How-to-Charge-Your-Disposable-Vape.paper?dl=0&rlkey=rs9lwjv4zy4prixmdt4du81ip

https://airtable.com/shrjs9UWEbvRBC0Cw/tblsS8WnLCMHvhYoS

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1BtkraXhEhY8OCP2aGjD6o-zvOjKA17zZiEj--qyPxQM/edit#gid=1745419682

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PTaeusPUCeCQq6bFY64w_9qkt6DWuDjB7HT2U56EhJc/edit?usp=sharing

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1EnxJ-8p_gqHkAm7cHmusO2Q9LukHV1-LLIbSLERKAW4/edit

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1xL481Hon3BZfHnd63Ad84DqujIBj_u5Uob9NRoUipQo/edit?usp=sharing

https://colab.research.google.com/drive/1XzrOeND-o_x0-E-E06uElh8VQe6df4Bg?usp=sharing

https://www.deepsheet.net/U/url/7gama5yj

https://docs.qq.com/sheet/DU1F4Rm9iYm5DcWt0

https://docs.qq.com/doc/DU1JUb0hTd0VrU01q

https://kdocs.cn/l/ce9o0uUC4Dkv

https://kdocs.cn/l/cf0YSmv9WUo1

https://shimo.im/docs/1d3aVd9NEXiY7bqg/read

https://note.youdao.com/s/5MjlfFjG

https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/c4374f0f-a0ed-46db-8649-d5a848456236

https://groups.google.com/g/disposablevape/c/4Bu3h_cRbpM

https://workdrive.zohopublic.com/writer/open/hbuyb3ee69a8cae294889be237192718b4bcc

https://amazon.com/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.es/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.fr/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.ca/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.co.uk/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.com.br/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.in/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.de/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.it/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.co.jp/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.com.au/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with