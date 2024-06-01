Review 1: "Universal Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Viruses by Multivalent mRNA Vaccine in Mice"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: Lei et al. test the antibody responses to a multi-valent mRNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 to determine whether a multivalent vaccination strategy can elicit antibodies that recognize divergent strains. They generate lipid nanoparticles using the same strategy as the Moderna vaccine. They use several different methods to evaluate the production of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike in immunized mice. Their results show that monovalent and quadrivalent vaccine elicit antibodies mostly against cognate strains, but that their multivalent approach results in antibodies that also recognize other strains that are not present in the vaccine. Their conclusion is that exposing the immune system to multiple variants may generate a more polyfunctional response.

The methods seems appropriate and robust and the results are interesting. However, it is unclear how widely generalizable this will be and also whether they are truly looking at a polyvalent response. The authors do not provide information about the differences between the two strains that are not in the vaccine but are sensitive to antibodies from mice vaccinated with their multivalent vaccine (BQ.1.1 and EG.5.1) and the strains that are included. Moreover, the monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccine also elicits antibodies that work against BQ.1.1 and EG.5.1. Therefore, the reason that the multivalent vaccine works could be because of the inclusion of XBB.1.5 in the vaccine, rather than the generation of a polyvalent response. Assays with different combinations of viruses in the vaccine or with more divergent emerging strains will be necessary to resolve this question.

There were also many points where the authors skipped over details or were not clear about details of their set-up, which made the paper something hard to follow and/or evaluate in context, including: