Medical Sciences
Reviews of "Clinical Outcomes After the Introduction of Dolutegravir for Second-line Antiretroviral Therapy in South Africa: A Retrospective Cohort Study"

Reviewers: T Ruel (UCSF) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • T Puthanakit (Chulalongkorn University) and T Bunupuradah (HIV-NAT) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Theodore Ruel, Thanyawee Puthanakit, and Torsak Bunupuradah
Published onSep 11, 2023
Clinical outcomes after the introduction of dolutegravir for second-line antiretroviral therapy in South Africa: a retrospective cohort study
by Kwabena Asare, Yukteshwar Sookrajh, Johan van der Molen, Thokozani Khubone, Lara Lewis, Richard J Lessells, Kogieleum Naidoo, Phelelani Sosibo, Rosemary van Heerden, Nigel Garrett, and Jienchi Dorward
  • Published on Jul 08, 2023
Description

ABSTRACT Background Dolutegravir is now recommended for second-line anti-retroviral therapy (ART) in low- and middle-income countries. We compared outcomes with dolutegravir (DTG) versus the previous lopinavir/ritonavir (LPV/r) regimen in South Africa.Methods We used routinely collected, de-identified data from 59 South African clinics. We included people living with HIV aged ≥ 15 years with virologic failure (two consecutive viral loads ≥1000 copies/mL) on first-line tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF)-based ART and switched to second-line ART. We used modified Poisson regression models to compare outcomes of 12-month retention-in-care and viral suppression (<50 copies/ml) after switching to second-line regimens of zidovudine (AZT), emtricitabine/lamivudine (XTC), DTG and TDF/XTC/DTG and AZT/XTC/LPV/r.Findings Of 1214 participants, 729 (60.0%) were female, median age was 36 years (interquartile range 30 to 42), 689 (56.8%) were switched to AZT/XTC/LPV/r, 217 (17.9%) to AZT/XTC/DTG and 308 (25.4%) to TDF/XTC/DTG. Retention-in-care was higher with AZT/XTC/DTG (85.7%, adjusted risk ratio (aRR) 1.14, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.03 to 1.27; adjusted risk difference (aRD) 10.89%, 95%CI 2.01 to 19.78) but not different with TDF/XTC/DTG (76.9%, aRR 1.01, 95%CI 0.94 to 1.10; aRD 1.04%, 95%CI -5.03 to 7.12) compared to AZT/XTC/LPV/r (75.2%). Retention-in-care with TDF/XTC/DTG was not statistically significantly different from AZT/XTC/DTG (aRR 0.89, 95%CI 0.78 to 1.01; aRD - 9.85%, 95%CI -20.33 to 0.63). Of 799 participants who were retained-in-care with a 12-month viral load, viral suppression was higher with AZT/XTC/DTG (59.3%, aRR 1.25, 95%CI 1.06 to 1.47; aRD 11.57%, 95%CI 2.37 to 20.76) and TDF/XTC/DTG (60.7%, aRR 1.30, 95%CI 1.14 to 1.48; aRD 14.16%, 95%CI 7.14 to 21.18) than with the AZT/XTC/LPV/r regimen (46.7%).Interpretation DTG-based second-line regimens were associated with similar or better retention-in-care and better viral suppression than the LPV/r-based regimen. TDF/XTC/DTG had similar viral suppression compared to AZT/XTC/DTG.Funding Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Africa Oxford Initiative.

Summary of Reviews: This retrospective cohort study across clinics in South Africa evaluated retention-in-care and viral suppression in patients switched to second-line HIV treatment. They find overall better performance for dolutegravir-based treatment regimens compared to lopinavir/ritonavir regimens. Reviewers deemed the evidence supporting these claims to be “strong”, with sound methodology ultimately backing up other recent studies and recommendations by the World Health Organization.

Reviewer 1 (Theodore R…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Thanyawee P… & Torsak B…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Clinical Outcomes After the Introduction of Dolutegravir for Second-line Antiretroviral Therapy in South Africa: A Retrospective Cohort Study"
by Theodore Ruel
  • Published on Sep 11, 2023
Description

Reviewers deemed the evidence supporting these claims to be “strong”, with sound methodology ultimately backing up other recent studies and recommendations by the World Health Organization.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Clinical Outcomes After the Introduction of Dolutegravir for Second-line Antiretroviral Therapy in South Africa: A Retrospective Cohort Study"
by Thanyawee Puthanakit and Torsak Bunupuradah
  • Published on Sep 11, 2023
Description

Reviewers deemed the evidence supporting these claims to be “strong”, with sound methodology ultimately backing up other recent studies and recommendations by the World Health Organization.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
