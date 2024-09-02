Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Oct 02, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Efficacy, Public Health Impact and Optimal Use of the Takeda Dengue Vaccine"

Reviewers: K Frey (Institute for Disease Modeling) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • E Ionides & J Wheeler (University of Michigan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Kurt Frey, Edward L. Ionides, and Jesse Wheeler
Published onOct 02, 2024
Efficacy, public health impact and optimal use of the Takeda dengue vaccine
Efficacy, public health impact and optimal use of the Takeda dengue vaccine
by Bethan Cracknell Daniels, Neil Ferguson, and Ilaria Dorigatti
  • Published on Aug 11, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Dengue is the most common arboviral infection, causing substantial morbidity and mortality globally. The licensing of Qdenga, a second-generation vaccine developed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, is therefore timely, but the potential public health impact of vaccination across transmission settings needs to be evaluated. To address this, we characterised Qdenga’s efficacy profile using mathematical models calibrated to published clinical trial data and estimated the public health impact of routine vaccine use. We find that efficacy depends on the infecting serotype, serological status, and age. We estimate that vaccination of children aged over six years in moderate to high dengue transmission settings (seroprevalence at 9 years of age > 60%) could reduce the burden of hospitalised dengue by 10-22% on average over ten years. We find some evidence of a risk of vaccine-induced disease enhancement in seronegative vaccine recipients for dengue serotypes 3 and 4, especially for children under six years of age. Because of this, the benefits of vaccination in lower transmission settings are more uncertain, and more data on the long-term efficacy of Qdenga against serotypes 3 and 4 are needed.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint evaluates the efficacy and public health impact of Qdenga, a second-generation dengue vaccine. Qdenga offers high protection against DENV2 but shows lower efficacy for other serotypes, especially in seronegative individuals, with some evidence of vaccine-induced enhancement for DENV3 and DENV4. Vaccination in high transmission areas could reduce hospitalised dengue cases by 10-22% over ten years. However, uncertainties remain in efficacy estimates for non-DENV2 serotypes, and the transmission model has not been fully validated for quantitative predictions. Despite these challenges, the study provides valuable insights for public health stakeholders, emphasizing the need for continued monitoring and tailored vaccination strategies.

Reviewer 1 (Kurt F…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Edward L… & Jesse W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Efficacy, Public Health Impact and Optimal Use of the Takeda Dengue Vaccine"
Review 1: "Efficacy, Public Health Impact and Optimal Use of the Takeda Dengue Vaccine"
by Kurt Frey
  • Published on Oct 02, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint evaluates the efficacy and public health impact of Qdenga, a second-generation dengue vaccine.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Efficacy, Public Health Impact and Optimal Use of the Takeda Dengue Vaccine"
Review 2: "Efficacy, Public Health Impact and Optimal Use of the Takeda Dengue Vaccine"
by Edward L. Ionides and Jesse Wheeler
  • Published on Oct 02, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint evaluates the efficacy and public health impact of Qdenga, a second-generation dengue vaccine.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
