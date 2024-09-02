Reviews of "Efficacy, Public Health Impact and Optimal Use of the Takeda Dengue Vaccine"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint evaluates the efficacy and public health impact of Qdenga, a second-generation dengue vaccine. Qdenga offers high protection against DENV2 but shows lower efficacy for other serotypes, especially in seronegative individuals, with some evidence of vaccine-induced enhancement for DENV3 and DENV4. Vaccination in high transmission areas could reduce hospitalised dengue cases by 10-22% over ten years. However, uncertainties remain in efficacy estimates for non-DENV2 serotypes, and the transmission model has not been fully validated for quantitative predictions. Despite these challenges, the study provides valuable insights for public health stakeholders, emphasizing the need for continued monitoring and tailored vaccination strategies.

Reviewer 1 (Kurt F…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Edward L… & Jesse W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

