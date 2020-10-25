Reviews of "COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find that this study does not take into account a range of alternative explanations for the observed changes in reproductive health services data, and thus does not provide reliable insights into abortion and fertility rates during the pandemic.

Reviewer 1 | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Caitlin Gerdts) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.