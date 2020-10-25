Skip to main content
RR\C19Humanities and Social Sciences
Published on Nov 25, 2020DOI

Reviews of "COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City"

Reviewers: 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Caitlin Gerdts (Ibis Reproductive Health) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

by Caitlin Gerdts
Published onNov 25, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City
by Marquez-Padilla, Fernanda and Saavedra, Biani
  • Published on Oct 02, 2020
  • papers.ssrn.com
COVID-19 mitigation policies, including stay-at-home (SAH) orders, have been implemented in Mexico leading to unintended consequences for women's sexual and rep

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find that this study does not take into account a range of alternative explanations for the observed changes in reproductive health services data, and thus does not provide reliable insights into abortion and fertility rates during the pandemic.

Reviewer 1 | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Caitlin Gerdts) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

