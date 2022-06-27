Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Jul 27, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Maternal Immune Response and Placental Antibody Transfer After COVID-19 Vaccination Across Trimester and Platforms"

Reviewer: H Gans (Stanford) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Hayley Gans
Published onJul 27, 2022
Maternal immune response and placental antibody transfer after COVID-19 vaccination across trimester and platforms
by Caroline G. Atyeo, Lydia L. Shook, Sara Brigida, Rose M. De Guzman, Stepan Demidkin, Cordelia Muir, Babatunde Akinwunmi, Arantxa Medina Baez, Erin McSweeney, Madeleine Burns, Ruhi Nayak, Maya K. Kumar, Chinmay D. Patel, Allison Fialkowski, Dana Cvrk, Ilona T. Goldfarb, Lael M. Yonker, Alessio Fasano, Michal A. Elovitz, Kathryn J. Gray, Galit Alter, and Andrea G. Edlow
Description

AbstractThe availability of three COVID-19 vaccines in the United States provides an unprecedented opportunity to examine how vaccine platforms and timing of vaccination in pregnancy impact maternal and neonatal immunity. Here, we characterized the antibody profile after Ad26.COV2.S, mRNA-1273 or BNT162b2 vaccination in 158 pregnant individuals, and evaluated transplacental antibody transfer by profiling maternal and umbilical cord blood in 175 maternal-neonatal dyads. These analyses revealed lower vaccine-induced functions and Fc-receptor binding after Ad26.COV2.S compared to mRNA vaccination, and subtle advantages in titer and function with mRNA-1273 versus BN162b2. mRNA vaccinees had higher titers and functions against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. First and third trimester vaccination resulted in enhanced maternal immune responses relative to second trimester. Higher cord:maternal transfer ratios following first and second trimester vaccination reflect placental compensation for waning maternal titers. These results support vaccination early in pregnancy to maximize maternal protection throughout gestation, without compromising neonatal antibody protection.

Reviewer 1 (Hayley G…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Maternal Immune Response and Placental Antibody Transfer After COVID-19 Vaccination Across Trimester and Platforms"
by Hayley Gans
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
