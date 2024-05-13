Review 3: "A New Method Using Rapid Nanopore Metagenomic Cell-free DNA Sequencing to Diagnose Bloodstream Infections: A Prospective Observational Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: The authors ran microbial cell-free DNA (mcf DNA) using Oxford Nanopore Technologies as a pilot study to examine its clinical utility in diagnosing a suspected bloodstream infection in the emergency room.

Overall, the findings are worth exploring as a pilot study. Of the 181 patients who qualified for analysis, only 40 specimens were analyzed, and 141 patients were not analyzed due to negative blood cultures and low to medium suspicion of true infection. Those 141 specimens should be analyzed to examine their real utility. Nanopore mcf DNA can be potentially used in the emergency room in conjunction with other microbiologic tests to determine the necessity of admission.

It is crucial to approach the interpretation with caution, given the limited number of specimens in the analysis and the fact that mcf DNA does not provide sensitivity results. Authors should alos recognize the limitation of mcf DNA not providng susceptiblities results.