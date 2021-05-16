Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Jun 16, 2021DOI

Review 3: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"

This preprint reports a high detection rate of SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater surveillance and finds that virus detection precedes clinical indicators. Reviewers deem these findings potentially informative, recommending large scale studies to confirm findings

by Glenn Simmons
Published onJun 16, 2021
Review 3: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states
by Fuqing Wu, Amy Xiao, Jianbo Zhang, Katya Moniz, Noriko Endo, Federica Armas, Mary Bushman, Peter R Chai, Claire Duvallet, Timothy B Erickson, Katelyn Foppe, Newsha Ghaeli, Xiaoqiong Gu, William P Hanage, Katherine H Huang, Wei Lin Lee, Mariana Matus, Kyle A McElroy, Steven F Rhode, Stefan Wuertz, Janelle Thompson, and Eric J Alm
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractWastewater-based disease surveillance is a promising approach for monitoring community outbreaks. Here we describe a nationwide campaign to monitor SARS-CoV-2 in the wastewater of 159 counties in 40 U.S. states, covering 13% of the U.S. population from February 18 to June 2, 2020. Out of 1,751 total samples analyzed, 846 samples were positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA, with overall viral concentrations declining from April to May. Wastewater viral titers were consistent with, and appeared to precede, clinical COVID-19 surveillance indicators, including daily new cases. Wastewater surveillance had a high detection rate (>80%) of SARS-CoV-2 when the daily incidence exceeded 13 per 100,000 people. Detection rates were positively associated with wastewater treatment plant catchment size. To our knowledge, this work represents the largest-scale wastewater-based SARS-CoV-2 monitoring campaign to date, encompassing a wide diversity of wastewater treatment facilities and geographic locations. Our findings demonstrate that a national wastewater-based approach to disease surveillance may be feasible and effective.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

This manuscript by Wu and colleagues describes a large-scale wastewater sampling study that took place during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The group had previously published seminal work in the area and this paper is largely tied into the techniques pioneered by the same team using wastewater samples from multiple locations around the country. The work is certainly novel as there are few organizations that have worked across such as large geographic scale to monitor levels of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater. There are several limitations noted by the author, which I feel are all accurate and can be addressed in some future work. I have made note of several minor comments for the authors to consider addressing.

 

Timing of study:

Why was the study only conducted for roughly 3 months? It is clear that the pandemic was still ongoing as of June 2, 2021, but there was no rationale as to why the data stopped at that particular point.

 

Characteristics of sites:

The characteristics of the individual wastewater treatment sites were not clearly explained in the methods or text. The differences from one site to another have a major effect on how data should be considered, and also informs the most appropriate normalization approach. The sites should be described.

 

Connection between WWTP and county-level data:

Additionally, there seems to be some oversimplification of how much each site reflects each county it may be situated in. Often, WWTP sites served multiple counties, in addition to counties having multiple WWTP sites serving their populations. This means that comparing viral case incidence and WW viral titers comes across as a big assumption, as we do not have any information in the text that tells us how much county coverage the WWTP sites have for each county. Something similar to this was done in a MedRxiv preprint by Melvin and colleagues.

Line 176, states that viral titers seemed to precede rise and fall in ICU admissions, but couldn’t this be determined mathematically? Using vague language when it appears so much data is at your disposal seems like a waste of an opportunity to answer a very important question.

Line 191, states that a linear relationship exists between total viral load and catchment size-normalized daily new cases. The author also states this is consistent with the hypothesis that average shedding rates are similar across catchment areas. 1) Does this linear relationship negate the idea of wastewater being predictive of daily caseload? 2) Where is the reference for this hypothesis mentioned in the text?, 3) Does the aforementioned similarity across catchment areas, in fact, mean to say catchment areas of similar size, or is this all catchment areas regardless of size?

Line 205, speaks on the capability of wastewater-based surveillance to detect SARS-CoV-2 at approximately 1/27,000. Wouldn’t this be a likely overestimate since no matter the county-level data is always larger ( although understated) than the viral load within the catchment area? So the catchment area would likely have a higher concentration of virus than an entire county in many cases, especially in rural locations. I think the data of disease incidence needs to be restricted to catchment area for detection sensitivity to be determined accurately.

Line 216, The author states that the results are consistent with a previous model that shows that viral detection increases with population size. What happens to the trend with large or small populations with unequal incidence rates?

In figure 2, it is not clearly stated what “Wx.Cx” is referring to. Could that be clearly explained in the text? 

Line 227, Does “W0.C1” have a catchment area that is particularly small, and is there a measurable proportion that is rural?

Questions on methods:

Were wastewater sites told to take composite samples exclusively or were they left to sample any way they want? 

What was the average transit time of samples and were they kept cold? 

How long were filtered supernatants kept at 4 degrees before analysis?

Line 317,  the reference to Deer Island plant appears out of nowhere. Why was this one site mentioned here?

How many sites are sampled per county?

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
Review 1: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
Review 1: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
by Rosa Pintó
  • Published on Jun 16, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports a high detection rate of SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater surveillance and finds that virus detection precedes clinical indicators. Reviewers deem these findings potentially informative, recommending large scale studies to confirm findings.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
Review 2: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
Review 2: "Wastewater Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across 40 U.S. states"
by Ahmed Yousef
  • Published on Jun 16, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint reports a high detection rate of SARS-CoV-2 using wastewater surveillance and finds that virus detection precedes clinical indicators. Reviewers deem these findings potentially informative, recommending large scale studies to confirm findings.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://stats.foldingathome.org/team/1061894

https://stats.foldingathome.org/team/1063600

https://stats.foldingathome.org/donor/name/ecigator.com

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=1061894

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=1063600

https://www.boincstats.com/page/profile/user/238567/

https://www.boincstats.com/stats/-1/team/detail/f8700736877c7d1ba37b67aab2658159

http://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/show_user.php?userid=77167

https://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/team_display.php?teamid=3788

http://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/view_profile.php?userid=77167

https://denis.usj.es/denisathome/team_display.php?teamid=9357

https://denis.usj.es/denisathome/show_user.php?userid=70312

https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/team_display.php?teamid=2232

https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/show_user.php?userid=38576

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/view_profile.php?userid=357814

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/team_display.php?teamid=4037

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/show_user.php?userid=357814

https://setiweb.ssl.berkeley.edu/beta/show_user.php?userid=3301167

https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/view_profile.php?userid=10955027

https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/show_user.php?userid=10955027

https://boinc.loda-lang.org/loda/show_user.php?userid=2100

https://boinc.loda-lang.org/loda/team_display.php?teamid=60

https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/show_user.php?userid=487515

https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/team_display.php?teamid=421184

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/team_display.php?teamid=179315

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/show_user.php?userid=1385785

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/view_profile.php?userid=1385785

https://lhcathome.cern.ch/lhcathome/show_user.php?userid=805694

http://www.primegrid.com/show_user.php?userid=1297590

https://www.primegrid.com/view_profile.php?userid=1297590

https://www.primegrid.com/team_display.php?teamid=8487

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/view_profile.php?userid=134093

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/team_display.php?teamid=39011

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/show_user.php?userid=134093

https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/team/viewTeamInfo.do?teamId=KTDHS681F2

https://root.ithena.net/usr/view_profile.php?userid=16004

https://root.ithena.net/usr/show_user.php?userid=16004

https://root.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=2231

https://comp.ithena.net/usr/show_user.php?userid=33962

https://comp.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=2055

https://moowrap.net/show_user.php?userid=317947

https://universeathome.pl/universe/show_user.php?userid=217916

https://universeathome.pl/universe/team_display.php?teamid=3618

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/show_user.php?userid=9083

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/view_profile.php?userid=9083

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/team_display.php?teamid=268

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/view_profile.php?userid=2166260

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/team_display.php?teamid=22427

https://www.cosmologyathome.org/show_user.php?userid=1577805

http://www.cosmologyathome.org/forum_thread.php?id=7727

https://srbase.my-firewall.org/sr5/view_profile.php?userid=2307

https://srbase.my-firewall.org/sr5/team_display.php?teamid=218

https://boinc.progger.info/odlk/show_user.php?userid=20971

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/show_user.php?userid=31132

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/view_profile.php?userid=31132

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/team_display.php?teamid=2134

https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/show_user.php?userid=107656

https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/team_display.php?teamid=60186

https://quchempedia.univ-angers.fr/athome/show_user.php?userid=714

http://gene.disi.unitn.it/test/view_profile.php?userid=3782

https://gene.disi.unitn.it/test/team_display.php?teamid=288

https://rnma.xyz/boinc/show_user.php?userid=7646

https://rnma.xyz/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=2065

https://ralph.bakerlab.org/team_display.php?teamid=7082

http://gerasim.boinc.ru/users/showUser.aspx?userid=16643

http://gerasim.boinc.ru/users/viewTeamMembers.aspx?teamid=903

https://www.rnaworld.de/rnaworld/show_user.php?userid=148189

https://www.rnaworld.de/rnaworld/team_display.php?teamid=6232

https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/show_user.php?userid=1429

https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/team_display.php?teamid=581

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/show_user.php?userid=2442135

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/view_profile.php?userid=2442135

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/team_display.php?teamid=2100

https://www.gpugrid.net/show_user.php?userid=564836

https://www.gpugrid.net/team_display.php?teamid=178262

http://gaiaathome.eu/gaiaathome/team_display.php?teamid=82

http://gaiaathome.eu/gaiaathome/show_user.php?userid=5019

https://boinc.nanohub.org/nanoHUB_at_home/team_display.php?teamid=889

https://boinc.nanohub.org/nanoHUB_at_home/show_user.php?userid=65237

https://boincvm.proxyma.ru:30443/test4vm/view_profile.php?userid=385

https://boincvm.proxyma.ru:30443/test4vm/team_display.php?teamid=62

http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=57619

http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/show_user.php?userid=92812

http://bearnol.is-a-geek.com/wanless2/team_display.php?teamid=4737

https://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/team_display.php?teamid=2873

https://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/show_user.php?userid=12860

https://www.boincusa.com/forum/index.php?members/moonswamp.2273/#about

https://fold.it/portal/user/1081413

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with