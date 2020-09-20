Review 1: "Astodrimer sodium, dendrimer antiviral, inhibits replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

The manuscript contains information about the in-vitro antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 of a drug already on the market in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe in a vaginal gel and its potential reformulation into a nasal spray for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Even though the experimental protocol used to determine viral inactivation in Vero cells has been already published in the literature by other researchers, who are properly cited by the authors, the reported results support a potential advancement in COVID-19 prevention and treatment, as the authors affirm. However, claims included in the manuscript have varying strengths of evidence based on the methods and data:

The statement “Astodrimer sodium inhibits replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro” is very well-supported by the data and methods used. Decision-makers should consider this claim actionable without reservation based on the methods and data provided.