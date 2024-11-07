Review 1: "A Label-free Optical Biosensor-Based Point-of-Care Test for the Rapid Detection of Monkeypox Virus"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: This manuscript presents the development and validation of the Pixel-Diversity Interferometric Reflectance Imaging Sensor (PD-IRIS), a novel diagnostic platform designed to enhance detection capabilities for infectious diseases, specifically targeting the Monkeypox virus (MPXV). The authors have made an important effort in advancing point-of-care (POC) diagnostic technology by introducing a label-free digital detection system that shows superior sensitivity and specificity compared to the traditional ELISE method. The manuscript well-organized, and the technology's potential impact on public health, particularly in low-resource settings, is compellingly argued.

The evidence provided convincingly supports the main claims regarding PD-IRIS's efficacy and applicability. Detailed methodological descriptions, comparative results with ELISA, specificity tests against other viruses, and the use of real patient samples collectively reinforce the platform's enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

Key strengths include:

The innovative approach of PD-IRIS as a label-free, high-sensitive platform eliminates the need for z-scan acquisition, a major bottleneck in translating sensitive label-free interferometric imaging systems to point of care settings. Traditionally, z-stack acquisition requires costly and complex three-dimensional positioning systems, which are not practical for resource-limited environments. PD-IRIS overcomes this by using a pixel-diversity technique that captures the necessary optical information in a single image capture, eliminating the need for mechanical z-scanning. This simplifies the hardware, reduces costs, and speeds up diagnostics, making it more suitable for point-of-care use. The methodology presented in the study is comprehensively detailed, supporting the reproducibility of the results. The use of the anti-A29 monoclonal antibody for specific detection of MPXV, along with a comparative analysis against ELISA, solidifies the foundational claims of the study. The demonstrated sensitivity of PD-IRIS, with a limit of detection better than that of traditional ELISA, is particularly noteworthy. This high level of sensitivity, combined with the specificity demonstrated against other viruses like HSV-1 and Cowpox virus, underscores the potential of PD-IRIS to improve infectious disease diagnostics, particularly in resource-limited settings where rapid and accurate testing is crucial. The relevance and timeliness of this research are profound, given the urgent global need for rapid and accurate diagnostics highlighted by recent Monkeypox outbreaks. This context enriches the significance of PD-IRIS as a critical tool in enhancing disease management and response strategies.

Limitations and Suggestions: Though not the primary focus at this stage, evaluating the long-term stability and usability of the PD-IRIS sensor chips under various storage and operational conditions is vital, particularly for deployment in low-resource settings where these factors significantly impact practical utility. While the comparison to ELISA provides a basic benchmark, expanding this to include other contemporary diagnostics like PCR and various point-of-care technologies could enrich the evaluation of PD-IRIS’s effectiveness. Additionally, the platform’s reliance on specific viral antigens, prone to mutations, suggests a need for ongoing assessment of antibody binding efficiency to ensure sustained test sensitivity and specificity amidst viral evolution. Addressing these aspects would enhance the platform's robustness and clinical relevance.

In conclusion, PD-IRIS represents a significant contribution to diagnostic technologies, with considerable potential impact global health security. Its development could lead to critical improvements in the rapid and onsite management of disease outbreaks, particularly in regions prone to infectious diseases. As this technology undergoes further validation and refinement, it holds promise for playing an important role in global infectious disease management and containment strategies.