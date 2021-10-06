Reviews of "Protection Across Age Groups of BNT162b2 Vaccine Booster against Covid-19"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This paper claims that compared to people who only received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, those who additionally received the booster dose are less likely to have SARS CoV 2 infection, severe illness, and death. Both reviewers agree on the robustness of the study methods.

Reviewer 1 (Arthur Reingold) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Jorge Salinas) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.



