Reviews of "COVID-19 Classification of X-ray Images Using Deep Neural Networks"

Reviewers: Rodolfo Pereira (Federal Institute of Education Science and Technology of Parana) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Sivaramakrishnan Rajaraman (National Library of Medicine) | 📙📙◻️◻️◻️

by Rodolfo Pereira and Sivaramakrishnan Rajaraman
Published onOct 22, 2020
COVID-19 Classification of X-ray Images Using Deep Neural Networks
by Elisha Goldstein, Daphna Keidar, Daniel Yaron, Yair Shachar, Ayelet Blass, Leonid Charbinsky, Israel Aharony, Liza Lifshitz, Dimitri Lumelsky, Ziv Neeman, Matti Mizrachi, Majd Hajouj, Nethanel Eizenbach, Eyal Sela, Chedva S Weiss, Philip Levin, Ofer Benjaminov, Gil N Bachar, Shlomit Tamir, Yael Rapson, Dror Suhami, Amiel A Dror, Naama R Bogot, Ahuva Grubstein, Nogah Shabshin, Yishai M Elyada, and Yonina C Eldar
  • Published on Oct 04, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
In the midst of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, chest X-ray (CXR) imaging is playing an important role in the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with COVID-19. Machine learning solutions have been shown to be useful for X-ray analysis and classification in a range of medical contexts. The purpose of this study is to create and evaluate a machine learning model for diagnosis of COVID-19, and to provide a tool for searching for similar patients according to their X-ray scans. In this retrospective study, a classifier was built using a pre-trained deep learning model (ReNet50) and enhanced by data augmentation and lung segmentation to detect COVID-19 in frontal CXR images collected between January 2018 and July 2020 in four hospitals in Israel. A nearest-neighbors algorithm was implemented based on the network results that identifies the images most similar to a given image. The model was evaluated using accuracy, sensitivity, area under the curve (AUC) of receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve and of the precision-recall (P-R) curve. The dataset sourced for this study includes 2362 CXRs, balanced for positive and negative COVID-19, from 1384 patients (63 +/- 18 years, 552 men). Our model achieved 89.7% (314/350) accuracy and 87.1% (156/179) sensitivity in classification of COVID-19 on a test dataset comprising 15% (350 of 2326) of the original data, with AUC of ROC 0.95 and AUC of the P-R curve 0.94. For each image we retrieve images with the most similar DNN-based image embeddings; these can be used to compare with previous cases.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The study employs deep learning techniques to classify chest X-ray images with or without COVID-19. While the techniques were generally accurate, reviewers expressed concern over missing elements that would strengthen the conclusions suggested by the study.

Reviewer 1 (Rodolfo Pereira) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Sivaramakrishnan Rajaraman) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "COVID-19 Classification of X-ray Images Using Deep Neural Networks"
by Sivaramakrishnan Rajaraman
  • Published on Nov 06, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "COVID-19 Classification of X-ray Images Using Deep Neural Networks"
by Rodolfo Pereira
  • Published on Oct 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
