Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on Feb 14, 2022DOI

Reviews of "An integrated lab-on-a-chip device for RNA extraction, amplification and CRISPR-Cas12a-assisted detection for COVID-19 screening in resource-limited settings"

Reviewers: Margaret Ip (The Chinese University of Hong Kong) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Mehmet Ozsoz (Near East University), Abdullahi Umar İbrahim (Near East University), Fahreddin Palaz (Hacettepe University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Margaret Ip, Mehmet Ozsoz, Abdullahi Umar Ibrahim, and Fahreddin Palaz
Published onFeb 14, 2022
An integrated lab-on-a-chip device for RNA extraction, amplification and CRISPR-Cas12a-assisted detection for COVID-19 screening in resource-limited settings
by Bongkot Ngamsom, Alexander Iles, Moses Kamita, Racheal Kimani, Pablo Rodriguez-Mateos, Mary Mungai, Charlotte E. Dyer, Cheryl Walter, Jesse Gitaka, and Nicole Pamme
AbstractIn response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disparities of vaccination coverage in low- and middle-income countries, it is vital to adopt a widespread testing and screening programme, combined with contact tracing, to monitor and effectively control the infection dispersion in areas where medical resources are limited. This work presents a lab-on-a-chip platform, namely “IFAST-CRISPR”, as an affordable, rapid and high-precision molecular diagnostic means for SARS-CoV-2 detection. The herein proposed “sample-to-answer” platform integrates RNA extraction, amplification and CRISPR-Cas-based detection with lateral flow readout in one device. The microscale dimensions of the device containing immiscible liquids, coupled with the use of silica paramagnetic beads and GuHCl, streamline sample preparation, including RNA concentration, extraction and purification, in 15 min with minimal hands-on steps. By combining RT-LAMP with CRISPR-Cas12 assays targeting the nucleoprotein (N) gene, visual identification of ≥ 470 copies mL-1 genomic SARS-CoV-2 samples was achieved in 45 min, with no cross-reactivity towards HCoV-OC43 nor H1N1. On-chip assays showed the ability to isolate and detect SARS-CoV-2 from 1,000 genome copies mL-1 of replication-deficient viral particles in 1 h. This simple, affordable and integrated platform demonstrated a visual, faster, and yet specificity and sensitivity-comparable alternative to the costly gold-standard RT-PCR assay, requiring only a simple heating source. Further investigations on multiplexing and direct interfacing of the accessible Swan-brand cigarette filter for saliva sample collection could provide a complete work flow for COVID-19 diagnostics from saliva samples suitable for low-resource settings.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents a “lab-on-a-chip” platform for CRISPR-Cas-based SARS-CoV-2 viral detection. Reviewers found the strength of evidence as potentially informative for a proof-of-concept demonstration. Further work is needed to validate the device performance outside of the lab, and in a resource-limited setting.

Reviewer 1 (Margaret Ip) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Mehmet Ozsoz, Abdullahi Umar Ibrahim, and Fahreddin Palaz) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

This preprint presents a lab-on-a-chip platform for CRISPR-Cas-based SARS-CoV-2 viral detection. Reviewers found the strength of evidence as potentially informative for a proof-of-concept demonstration. Further work is needed to validate the device performance outside of the lab.

This preprint presents a lab-on-a-chip platform for CRISPR-Cas-based SARS-CoV-2 viral detection. Reviewers found the strength of evidence as potentially informative for a proof-of-concept demonstration. Further work is needed to validate the device performance outside of the lab.

