Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on May 29, 2021

Reviews of "Qualitatively distinct modes of Sputnik V vaccine-neutralization escape by SARS-CoV-2 Spike variants"

Reviewers: Alexander Mentzer (University of Oxford) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Mario Cazzola (University of Rome Tor Vergata), Maria Gabriella Matera (University of Campania) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Alexander Mentzer, Mario Cazzola, and Maria Gabriella Matera
Published on May 29, 2021
Qualitatively distinct modes of Sputnik V vaccine-neutralization escape by SARS-CoV-2 Spike variants
by Satoshi Ikegame, Mohammed N. A. Siddiquey, Chuan-Tien Hung, Griffin Haas, Luca Brambilla, Kasopefoluwa Y. Oguntuyo, Shreyas Kowdle, Ariel Esteban Vilardo, Alexis Edelstein, Claudia Perandones, Jeremy P. Kamil, and Benhur Lee
  • dx.doi.org
ABSTRACTThe novel pandemic betacoronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has infected at least 120 million people since its identification as the cause of a December 2019 viral pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, China. Despite the unprecedented pace of vaccine development, with six vaccines already in use worldwide, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 ‘variants of concern’ (VOC) across diverse geographic locales suggests herd immunity may fail to eliminate the virus. All three officially designated VOC carry Spike (S) polymorphisms thought to enable escape from neutralizing antibodies elicited during initial waves of the pandemic. Here, we characterize the biological consequences of the ensemble of S mutations present in VOC lineages B.1.1.7 (501Y.V1) and B.1.351 (501Y.V2). Using a replication-competent EGFP-reporter vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) system, rcVSV-CoV2-S, which encodes S from SARS coronavirus 2 in place of VSV-G, and coupled with a clonal HEK-293T ACE2 TMPRSS2 cell line optimized for highly efficient S-mediated infection, we determined that 8 out of 12 (67%) serum samples from a cohort of recipients of the Gamaleya Sputnik V Ad26 / Ad5 vaccine showed dose response curve slopes indicative of failure to neutralize rcVSV-CoV2-S: B.1.351. The same set of sera efficiently neutralized S from B.1.1.7 and showed only moderately reduced activity against S carrying the E484K substitution alone. Taken together, our data suggest that control of emergent SARS-CoV-2 variants may benefit from updated vaccines.

Summary of Reviews: This study reports antibodies generated from Sputnik V vaccination exhibit less neutralizing activity against B.1.351 and E484K variants than wildtype and B.1.1.7. Reviewers deem these findings informative, but caution more standard assays and clinical studies are necessary.

Reviewer 1 (Alexander Mentzer) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Mario Cazzola, Maria Gabriella Matera) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Qualitatively distinct modes of Sputnik V vaccine-neutralization escape by SARS-CoV-2 Spike variants"
Review 1: "Qualitatively distinct modes of Sputnik V vaccine-neutralization escape by SARS-CoV-2 Spike variants"
by Alexander Mentzer
  Published on May 29, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This study reports antibodies generated from Sputnik V vaccination exhibit less neutralizing activity against B.1.351 and E484K variants than wildtype and B.1.1.7. Reviewers deem these findings informative, but caution more standard assays and clinical studies are necessary.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Qualitatively distinct modes of Sputnik V vaccine-neutralization escape by SARS-CoV-2 Spike variants"
Review 2: "Qualitatively distinct modes of Sputnik V vaccine-neutralization escape by SARS-CoV-2 Spike variants"
by Mario Cazzola and Maria Gabriella Matera
  Published on May 29, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This study reports antibodies generated from Sputnik V vaccination exhibit less neutralizing activity against B.1.351 and E484K variants than wildtype and B.1.1.7. Reviewers deem these findings informative, but caution more standard assays and clinical studies are necessary.

