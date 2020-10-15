Reviews of "Rapid 'mix and read' assay for scalable detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in patient plasma"

Description
The human beta coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causative virus of COVID-19, has infected more than 15 million people globally and continues to spread. Widespread, population level testing to detect active and past infections is critical to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Antibody (serological) testing is the only option for detecting past infections outside the narrow window accessible to nucleic acid-based tests. However, currently available serological assays commonly lack scalability. Here, we describe the development of a rapid homogenous serological assay for the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in patient plasma. We show that the fluorescence-based assay accurately detects seroconversion in COVID-19 patients from less than 1 microliter of plasma. Using a cohort of samples from COVID-19 infected or healthy individuals, we demonstrate detection with 100% sensitivity and specificity. This assay addresses an important need for a robust, low barrier to implementation, and scalable serological assay with complementary strengths to currently available serological platforms.