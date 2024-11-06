Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Dec 06, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Combination of Mitomycin C and low-dose Metronidazole Synergistically against Clostridioides Difficile Infection and Recurrence Prevention"

Reviewers raised concerns about methodological issues, including the choice of assays, the lack of histological analysis in tissue studies, and the need for further investigation into the mechanisms of metronidazole resistance.

by Taryn Eubank
Published onDec 06, 2024
Review 2: "Combination of Mitomycin C and low-dose Metronidazole Synergistically against Clostridioides Difficile Infection and Recurrence Prevention"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Combination of mitomycin C and low-dose metronidazole synergistically against Clostridioides difficile infection and recurrence prevention
Combination of mitomycin C and low-dose metronidazole synergistically against Clostridioides difficile infection and recurrence prevention
by Jun-Jia Gong, I-Hsiu Huang, Yuan-Pin Hung, Yi-Wei Chen, Yun-Chien Lin, and Jenn-Wei Chen
  • Published on Nov 01, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Clostridioides difficile is an anaerobic, spore-forming, Gram-positive pathogen responsible for various conditions from mild diarrhea to severe toxic megacolon and potentially death. Current treatments for C. difficile infection (CDI) rely on antibiotics like vancomycin and metronidazole (MTZ); however, the high doses required often disrupt gut microbiota, leading to a high recurrence rate. Mitomycin C (MMC), a chemotherapy drug approved by the FDA, is known for inducing phage production in lysogenic bacterial strains, effectively targeting the host bacteria. Given that 70% of C. difficile strains harbor prophages, this study investigates MMC’s potential to enhance antibiotic efficacy against CDI. Our in vitro experiments indicate that MMC acts synergistically with MTZ to inhibit the growth of C. difficile strain R20291. Furthermore, this combination decreases biofilm-resident vegetative cell resistance and reduces the MTZ concentration needed to kill C. difficile in stool samples ex vivo. In a CDI mouse relapse model, in vivo results show that MMC combined with a low dose of MTZ significantly improves survival rates and reduces fecal spore counts after antibiotic treatment. Overall, these findings suggest that a low-dose combination of MMC and MTZ offers enhanced therapeutic efficacy for CDI, both in vitro and in vivo, and may provide a promising new approach for treatment.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: Gong et al sought to add mitomycin C to metronidazole for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile. I applaud the authors for this work as there are limited options to treat this terrible disease that significantly reduces the quality of life of patients. Although I find the claims/conclusions from this manuscript to be reasonable from their results, I have concerns with the methodology. The minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) assay is unclear whether this is to evaluate biofilm or purely MBC. It reads as a minimum biofilm eradication assay (MBEC) but is not represented by the results. Minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) assay utilizes E-test when it is recommended to utilize agar dilution methods (CLSI M11). Although other studies have utilized E-test, I recommend against it for this as the study evaluates metronidazole and it has been found that resistance (via nimB as mentioned) is under-recognized without the addition of heme to the agar. (Nature communications 2023 - https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-39429-x). Additionally, I found the mice model grouping unclear in its current format. Lastly, the incubation periods differ between each assay as well as CFU. Understandably, these may differ from assay to assay, especially biofilm versus not. However, I question the 18 hours of incubation for the checkerboard (usually 24 hours) and the 24 hours for the MIC testing (usually 48h for C. difficile/anaerobes). Overall, the foundational research question is of clinical importance and applaud the in vitro, in vivo, and ex vivo methodological robustness.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Combination of Mitomycin C and low-dose Metronidazole Synergistically against Clostridioides Difficile Infection and Recurrence Prevention"
Review 1: "Combination of Mitomycin C and low-dose Metronidazole Synergistically against Clostridioides Difficile Infection and Recurrence Prevention"
Review 1: "Combination of Mitomycin C and low-dose Metronidazole Synergistically against Clostridioides Difficile Infection and Recurrence Prevention"
by Ed Kuijper
  • Published on Dec 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers raised concerns about methodological issues, including the choice of assays, the lack of histological analysis in tissue studies, and the need for further investigation into the mechanisms of metronidazole resistance.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with